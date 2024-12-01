‘The Experience,’ Unifying Factor for Christians Across Denominations – Adefarasin

Share

The House on The Rock Church with Pastor Wale Adefarasin as the Senior Pastor, has said the annual the all-night gospel music concert which it hosts has continued to unify Christians across denominations, while open to people of various religious beliefs.

The Church also expressed optimism that the free entry concert in its 19th edition to hold Friday December 6 with the theme: ‘Jesus Wins’ is a testament that there is hope even as Nigeria is faced with socioeconomic challenges.

The statement from the church reads partly: The Experience’ continues to be a time for believers across denominations, cultures, and nations to come together and offer praise to God. This year, with the theme Jesus Wins, the message is one of unity and victory in the face of the daunting economic and social challenges here in Nigeria and the atmosphere of uncertainty and unrest across different parts of the globe.

“The night will echo with a collective victory shout, one that declares Jesus as the light and the only hope of the world. When the sun rises on Saturday, December 7, one thing will be clear in Lagos and around the world—Jesus Wins.”

He added that Ebuka Songs, Bidemi Olaoba would join the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir (LMGC), Travis Greene, Donnie McClurkin, Chevelle Franklyn, Chee, Israel Houghton, Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Mercy Chinwo, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Sinach, Frank Edwards and other gospel artistes to lead attendees (online and physical) in worship and praise.

