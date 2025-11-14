The Experience 20′: Adefarasin Emphasises Importance Of Love, Unity

The Senior Pastor of the House On The Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, has emphasised the importance of unity in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

He urged Christians to rise above hardship, uncertainty and division. The Covener of ‘The Experience’ an annual gospel concert made the appeal ahead of the 20th edition of the event on December 5 with the theme ‘Jesus United’.

The concert, according to the organisers, will feature for the first time Gaise Baba and Tolu Odukoya in addition to a lineup of renowned worship leaders, including Travis Greene, Chevelle Franklyn, Onos Ariyo, Beejay sax , Muyiwa Olarewaju, Israel Houghton, Dunsin Oyekan, Mike Aremu, and Mercy Chinwo.

A statement by the organisers said: “The 20th edition is not just another concert, it’s a celebration of the power of worship to unite nations, generations, and hearts under Christ.

“Despite drawing global attention and being graced by notable dignitaries, business leaders, politicians, diplomats, and clergy, ‘The Experience’ remains free and open to all, reaffirming its mission of inclusivity and unity.

“With the theme ‘Jesus United’, this year’s ‘Experience’ calls believers everywhere to rise above any division, hardship, and uncertainty, declaring a collective message of love, hope, and reconciliation.

“It is a night that reminds us that no matter our differences, we are one in Christ.”