The Experience 18: Praises Panacea For Nigeria’s Economic Hardship – Pastor Adefarasin

Following the current economic hardship bedevilling the country, the Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin on Friday said praising God is a panacea to Nigeria’s social and economic woes.

Pastor Adefarasin made this known while speaking at a press conference to herald the 18th Edition of the world’s largest gospel concert, The Experience tagged ‘Jesus Our Way Maker’.

Speaking a few hours to the concert, Adefarasin said The Experience 18 isn’t just a concert but a culture that aspires to bring heaven down to earth for humanity to be able to reach.

He, however, called on Nigerians to join him in forging a path that will place the country as a beacon of positive change.

He said, ‘’The Theme for this year ‘Jesus Our Way Maker’’ has deep significance viewed against the backdrop of a very tumultuous and challenging year marked by severe socio-economic hardship and insecurity in Nigeria.

“The experience in more ways than one symbolizes a beacon of hope disrupting the darkness of widespread hopelessness and feeling of desolation. We know that our praises rise as a sweet-smelling offering to the only one who can turn things around for us. His blessing will distil in divine intervention like the morning dew upon us, our nation and shared future.’’

‘’Beyond being a concert, the experience has matured into a counter-culture that aspires to bring heaven down to earth and into the reach of humanity as we navigate the intricate interplay of faith and culture shaping our interaction and development initiatives in our shared journey towards great nationhood.’’

‘’Together, let forge a path where Nigeria stands as a beacon of positive change instigating a cultural metamorphosis guided by faith, unity, and the unwavering belief that when praises ascend, the purpose, the plans and the power of God graciously descend with his abundant blessing.’’

The Experience 18 which takes place today Friday, 8th Of December 2023 will be having several gospel musicians that include Timi Dakolo, Donnie McClurkin, Tope Alabi, Tim Godfrey, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Sinach, Moses Bliss, Naomi Raine, to mention a few.

When asked about her thoughts about The Experience 18, Naomi Raine who happens to be a first-timer disclosed that it feels like a dream to be among those listed to be a blessing to the audience.

‘’ “I am super grateful to be here. I’m honoured to be here. I am expecting an encounter and an experience with the Holy Spirit. I am really grateful to sing this Gospel song again to a good God that is Holy and Righteous.”

For Donnie McClurkin who has been attending since the first year, He confessed that The Experience has been the most life-changing experience in his musical career.

The Experience has been the most life-changing experience in my musical career. It has been a journey being a part of House On The Rock. I am glad to be part of this last day’s ministry.”

The Experience, the largest gospel music concert, has been held for 18 years non-stop despite the several challenges faced. Held at the popular Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos, There have been miracles, signs and wonders recorded in past editions and definitely this edition won’t be any different.