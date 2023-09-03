The Ever Trendy, Classy Crop Top, High Waist Pants

Crop Top is every fashion girls must have. It presents a chic way to flaunt your sexy midriff. It made a comeback on red carpet events and gradually it is has become the everyday fashion that is not going out of style soon. There is always a girls walking down the street that is confident rocking this style.

Crop top always gives people a little something to talk about. This short top comes out best when paired with high waist skirts, pants or jeans.

The best way to master the art of street style with this trend is to keep it classy and not reveal too much. Keep the waist to your skirt high to reveal only a sliver lining of skin.

Then, pare down the head-turning effect with girlie flats. This always works like magic. You can switch the flats with heels when the business is official or red carpet affair.