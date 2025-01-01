The Essence Of Christmas Celebration

Share

25th December was another Christmas anniversary for the year, 2024. This implies that world, Christendom precisely, is currently commemorating the birth of Christ who is widely believed by the Christian community to be the Messiah.

Many of us have taken to wearing visors and other similar devices to protect our eyes and visages from the possible effects of harmattan.

Taking Nigeria as a case study, many would testify that the ongoing climatic phase causes virulent feelings, and may possibly lead to various virulent diseases. Nevertheless, some of us might assert that it is a welcome scene, therefore ought to continue for eternity.

Honestly, these and more similar phenomena being observed amongst mankind is not man-made but wholly natural. Let’s put it this way; if brandy is good in bringing the real man or woman in you as a person at any given time, but that fellow that appears to be intimate to you believes in the work of whisky in respect of similar purpose.

Then conclusively, it signifies that you both are of different nature, or possess distinct idiosyncrasies. Thus significantly, no matter the level of intimacy in any relationship or affair, be it symbiotic or parasitic, the exact nature of the two or more parties involved should never be compromised or interchanged.

In geography, we were taught that about seventy percent (70%) of the earth crust is covered with water, while about thirty percent (30%) is covered with land. Believe me, there’s a big problem or error attached to this geographic estimation coupled with approximation.

The astronomers who carried out the research and rounded off with such conclusion were so myopic to understand the fact that, even the part of the earth crust covered with water is as well covered with land. It’s not a paradox.

It’s a fact, and it is natural. Of course the bedrock of any sea, ocean, river, pond, lake, et cetera, is land. In agriculture, we call it the soil. Suffice to say; every part of the earth crust is covered with the soil (land).

However, the above logic is not my optimum interest in this piece. My concern is; despite the level of intimacy between the land and the natural water, they still don’t mix together. This simply signifies that each of the compounds or substances in question is made of a certain distinct nature.

This is an unavoidable fact. Each of the paragraphs above has proven to us that nature is indeed very powerful. Nature could be regarded as all the animals, plants and other things in the world that are not made by man; and all the events, features and processes that are not caused by mankind. In a nut shell, nature is anything that is not man-made. In other words, it’s older than the world. Yes, nature has been in existence before the world was created.

This is the reason most times anything caused by it seems to be mysterious. That is, beyond man’s imagination, creativity or creative ingenuity. Therefore, nature controls; it rules; inter alia, it finalizes. Let’s I digress; this piece is solely focused on Christmas otherwise known as “X-mas”. We’re discussing its annual commemoration.

First and foremost, what is Christmas celebration or commemoration? It is simply a religious festival or ritual being observed on every 25th December by the Christendom to mark the birth of Christ. Next question; who is Christ? Christ is one of the names of Jesus whom Christians believe to be the only begotten son of God and whose teachings are the basis of Christianity.

According to the Christian writ, Christ was sent by God to sanctify the sinful world and He obliged. He came, saw, taught, healed and delivered the world. Most importantly, He died for our sins to be forgiven. Needless to assert that He eventually conquered.

As a devoted Christian, Catholic to be precise, I understand that Christ was not really born on the 25th of December. But such a date was selected by the ancient Christendom in order to mark the day such a generous being came into the world, since the actual date of His birth was not painstakingly recorded by the scribes or historians of His time.

They considered it consequential for such date to be monumental or be remembered by mankind because the day in question marked the beginning of mankind’s sanctification, deliverance as well as total emancipation, which remains the most vital Christian tool in existence.

Truly Christ came or was born, saw and conquered. Above all, He accomplished His mission because mankind was freed from bondage by His death. After the death of Christ, He resurrected.

Before His death, He reportedly resurrected many souls. The aforementioned miraculous work of Christ remains the most mysterious act performed by Him. Thus, resurrection is nature. If truly we believe that such vital tool is nature, in other words, Christ is nature.

He’s beyond man’s imagination. Starting from His birth down to His death, everything about Him was mysterious. So, as we commemorate this season of love, let’s endeavour to recall the spiritual essence of its existence towards doing the needful as long as it lasts.

Hence, I enjoin us to use the period to have a rethink in our respective endeavours with a view to making our immediate societies, and Nigeria at large, a better place for me and you. There is really a tremendous reason for this season.

Such a moment set aside to mark the day Christ was born should not in any way be compromised, because it is the birthday of our Messiah. Hence, it ought to remain a worthwhile Christian virtue, which is arguably the best of its kind. So, as we celebrate, let’s not fail to reflect on its prime essence for our collective good. Think about it!

