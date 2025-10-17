The Envoy Hotel Reopens Zanzibar

…welcomes new executive chef

Patrons and guests of The Envoy Hotel, Abuja, which is managed by Silk Road Hospitality, are welcomed to one of their favorites leisure spots at the hotel, ZanziBar, which has been refreshed and opened for business, following months of upgrade. Also, the hotel has welcomed a new Executive Chef, Vincent Usen, to its fold. These are welcomed developments, which according to the General Manager of the hotel, Dewald Kruger, designed to boost its offerings and treat guests to immersive experiences.

‘‘We are thrilled to announce the re- opening of our ZanziBar pool with our Pizza and Grill spot. This new spot promises to satisfy your grill cravings and the menu specially created for an unforgettable experience. Please do well to check our ZanziBar for on your next visit,’’ said Kruger. Besides ZanziBar, the hotel has also opened a new conference outlet; Fab Hall, within its pool bar area, to further enhance its delivery on MICE. Kruger disclosed this when he said, ‘‘also, introducing our newest conference hall (Fab Hall) also located at the pool Bar, already a delight for our guests and corporate bodies.

Take advantage of our FAB Hall, for a bigger and better experience for your conferences.’’ The Envoy Hotel Abuja, which is a multiple-award winning hospitality home, with the latest accolade coming from the World Travel Awards 2025, where it recent- ly clinched the award for Nigeria’s Lead- ing Boutique Hotel 2025. An award it has won for the fourth time