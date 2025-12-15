‘The End OF My First Marriage Caused Me Pain’- Akin Lewis

Veteran Nigerian actor, Akin Lewis, has finally opened up about the sudden end to his first marriage, revealing that he still doesn’t understand why it ended.

Speaking on the African A-List Podcast, Lewis described the breakup as one of the most painful moments of his life, leaving him with unanswered questions.

Lewis reflected on how the experience changed his perspective on relationships and people, forcing him to focus on personal growth and his career.

He attributed the setback to making him stronger and more committed to his work.

He said, “I still don’t understand why my first wife left. Even after all these years, it remains a mystery to me.

“The sudden end of that marriage shook me deeply, and it left questions I never got answers to. It caused me intense pain.”

The actor also addressed complaints from film producers about veteran actors’ fees, expressing disappointment at the lack of respect for their years of hard work and dedication.

Lewis emphasised that he has spent over five decades building his career and will not be expected to work for less or feel lucky to be cast in films.