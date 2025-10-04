‘The Enchanted Concert’, First Of Its Kind, Very Special –Oretimehin

Kehinde Oretimehin is a musician, composer, music director, vocal coach, arranger, prolific composer with over 500 songs to his credit. He is the CEO of Kabiyesi Studios, and a key figure in the Nigerian musical theatre space. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his experience, his passion for music, ‘The Enchanted Concert’, which he was the music arranger, and challenges. He also shares his thoughts on Nigeria at 65, among other issues

Last Wednesday, October 1st, marked Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary. What are your thoughts on Nigeria at 65?

Great nation; good people. There’s no place like home. Naija for life!

Where do you see the arts and culture sector in the next one year?

Investors are coming into the arts and the government too, so I am sure of the marketability and growth

How would you describe ‘The Enchanted Concert’, staged last Sunday at MUSON Centre, Onika, to precede Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary celebration, with its blend of monologues and storytelling?

It was the first of its kind and it was very special

Over 30 productions in 10 years, hundreds of original songs—that’s an extraordinary output.

How do you maintain that level of creativity without burning out?

I just got lucky to be trained by the best teachers who imbibed essential core values in me, started by my very first Choir Director as a church in Deeperlife Professor Albert Oikelome and my lecturers at the MUSON School, Mrs Marion Akpata of blessed memory, Mrs Edna Soyannwo, Mr Emeka Nwokedi. These people prepared me for the future.

Walk me through a typical day or week in your life. What does the rhythm of a composer’s working life actually look like?

Silence! Lagos noise is the magic but as a composer I always look for that quietness to hear the sound from within and the spiritual experience also demands some dead silence.

When did you first know that music wasn’t just something you loved, but something you had to do professionally?

As far back as when I was four years old, when I went with my mum (of blessed memories) to church choir rehearsals.

Do songs come to you fully formed, or is it more like excavation—chipping away until you find what’s there?

Because of the longevity in practice I am very comfortable and confident. I just close my eyes and get into the mood and viola songs are ready. I feel blessed and lucky to have such talent.

You’ve written hundreds of original songs. How do you keep each one feeling fresh and distinct?

I studied music and learnt works of Handel, Schubert, Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov, Mozart, Bach, Haydn, Beethoven etc! The list is endless, so also my sense of writing is limitless. It doesn’t have a barrier.

What comes first for you— lyrics, melody, or something else entirely?

Lyrics comes first because that’s the most difficult aspect for me. That’s the real message. Other aspects are very easy in a way.

Has your process changed over the years?

Yes, I started attending seminars in Europe and America, and technology also immensely affect my processes. How do you know when a song is finished? What stops you from endlessly revising? I keep everything simple, short sweet

You’ve written many short ariosos. What draws you to this classical form, and how do you approach it differently than contemporary songwriting?

Musical theatre usually have scripts which dictate my songwriting, I have studied and performed every genre so I have formulae

For readers unfamiliar with the term, what exactly is an arioso, and why does this form still matter in contemporary music?

Arioso is an introduction to a main song.

How do you balance honouring classical traditions while bringing your own voice to these forms?

I use classical harmonies and forms. As a music director, you’re interpreting others’ work as well as presenting your own. How do those two roles inform each other? It’s easy. Music is a unitary language and my education permits such diversity

What’s the most challenging production you’ve music-directed, and what made it difficult?

‘Moremi’, it was original and very sacred! I went to Ile Ife twice to learn the language and the sound of the people. I partook in the rites and visited the Ooni twice. It is my best production ever!

How do you approach teaching a cast a new score—especially when it’s your own original work?

I am very used to it. I create a very humble atmosphere for learning and viola everywhere is lit! What’s the most valuable piece of feedback you’ve ever received? Excellent performances always What’s your philosophy on balancing artistic integrity with commercial viability? I just follow the rules as the creative positions take the paramount advantage in most of my processes. How has the landscape for composers and music directors changed over the past decade? I have not met anyone else who does my job! Not even one person since I started over a decade ago

How do you think about the business side of creative work?

It is still at the incubator level because business oriented moguls are getting interested in the sector. How do you navigate contracts and intellectual property? I don’t! I just sign and move on! I spent my energies and time on things I can control.

Which of your original songs has had the most interesting life beyond its initial production?

‘Magbagbemi’, written in 2008 and blown by Saro the Musical performed by Patrick Diabuah and Adesua Etomi-Wellington.

Who are the composers and songwriters whose work shaped your artistic DNA?

No one! Musical theatre in Nigeria took a new turn when I joined the industry in 2013. I set the pace and I hope others creative composers surface too.

Is there a non-musical art form that influences your work—literature, visual art, film?

Nature and indigenous music

How has your approach to orchestration and arrangement evolved over the years?

So much, I wouldn’t want to repeat ideas so I try as much as possible to create new forms. I am a trained musician and I studied western music and orchestration and the influence is evident irrespectively

How would you characterize your musical style?

Nigerian local mixed with modern-western influences

How does writing for live theatre differ from writing for recording?

Live theatre is limited because of shortage of materials and instruments but recording is massive for availability of digital enhancements

What unique considerations come into play?

The performers, the medium for performances, the Director and the story being told.

What advice would you give your younger self starting out in this field?

Get a manager

What role do you think composers and songwriters play in society beyond entertainment?

They remind, instruct, announce, advise and showcase/display cultures, languages and multiple indigenous elements

Are there stories or themes you feel compelled to explore through your work? Many, our past musicians and musical instruments.

How do you want your body of work to be remembered? What legacy matters to you?

Simple, short, sweet! I want to be remembered as an insanely talented musician with humility and simple life