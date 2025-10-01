The Enchanted Concert: Celebrating Nigeria @ 65 With Music, Storytelling

The Shell Hall of MUSON Centre, Onikan echoed with excitement and nostalgia as a special concert was put together to celebrate Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary. Staged last Sunday to precede Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary, the piece titled ‘The Enchanted Concert’ held the audience spellbound with its blend of music and a series of monologues that talks about the evolution of Nigeria, from the era of the colonial masters to the point Nigeria got it’s independence.

The orchestra – a 23-member band -brought life to the event taking the audience back to those old days vibes. The monologues were narrated by celebrated singer, actor, song writer, and composer, Oluchi Odii, who described Nigeria as ‘Onome’ seeking for the love of her life and a man who would allow her be who she desires to be. She also narrated the story with the hope that Nigeria will be a better place.

The narration was merged with Nigerian classics from the Premiere symphony orchestra in Ibadan. Starting with Oldskool Rhymes Medley, these evergreen songs include: ‘Guitar Boy’ by Victor Uwaifor, ‘Joromi’, also by Victor Uwaifor, ‘Taxi Driver’, Osondi Owendi by Osita Osadebe, Omo Pupa by Victor Olaiya, Baby Walakalombo by Alex Zitto, and others.

This was followed with Nigerian folk medley, and the National Anthem, as well as Happy Birthday song and Never Far Away. The performances were marked with ovation. Speaking with New Telegraph on the inspiration behind the show, the producer, Funmi Oyatogun, said: “I really wanted to honour Nigeria in a way that is not typical. And I think our music is one of our greatest exports.

We wanted to do orchestra style storytelling in concerts.” She added that it took them about seven months to plan it. “As I said, ‘The Enchanted Concert’ is a combination of music and storytelling. We believe that story telling is very fundamental to Nigerian culture.

So we had to merge music and story telling. Onome is a metaphor for Nigeria. “After this we are going to launch a series of enchanted Concerts, we are going to have a holiday show. We are also looking forward to many experiences like this.” Oyatogun said. Also in an interview with New Telegraph, the coordinator of the music band (orchestra), Kayode Oyejimi, said: “The event was organised to celebrate Nigeria – our heritage and history. Most importantly to celebrate Nigeria at 65. “I am excited to be part of this event.”