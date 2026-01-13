The EKO 170: A National Triumph, Forged In Partnership

This past weekend, Lagos witnessed more than just a cycling race. The inaugural Lagos Gran Fondo “EKO 170” was a powerful testament to what can be achieved when visionary governance, engaged communities, dedicated athletes, and a coalition of forwardthinking partners unite.

The 170km event was not merely a sporting success; it was a masterclass in collaborative nation-building, providing a replicable blueprint for excellence in Nigeria.

At the core of this achievement was the visionary backing of the Lagos State Government. From the outset, the state’s endorsement provided the crucial framework of legitimacy, security, and inter-agency coordination.

The seamless involvement of agencies transformed a complex logistical challenge into a showcase of governmental efficiency, signaling that Lagos is a capable and serious partner for grand ambitions. The event’s heartbeat came from two vibrant sources.

First, the embrace of local communities along the route, whose cheers and volunteer spirit turned the course into a 170km celebration. Second, the passion of cyclists and cycling clubs from across Nigeria, whose determination and talent filled the road with purpose.

Together, they proved the event was a true community and national asset, powered by the people. A special note of gratitude is due to the professional Moto Marshalls on their agile BMW 1200 GS motorcycles, whose constant vigilance and rapid mobility along the entire route were indispensable to participant safety and race integrity.

This grand vision was made operational by a pioneering coalition of sponsors. The foundational support of “Mikano International, Motors Division and Changan” as Official Infrastructure Partner provided the event’s backbone.

They were powerfully joined by key enablers: Quest Oil Group providing a planning base, Eko Atlantic providing the iconic start and finish, Elektron and AVIS supporting operational needs, Medbury Wellness and Pocari Sweat safeguarding athlete health and hydration, and Watch Galleries timing elite performance.