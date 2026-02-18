New Telegraph

February 18, 2026
The Economics Of Online Prank Culture In S’East Nigeria

The growth of prank-based content in Nigeria has produced a new class of online entertainers, among them Nwagu Saviour Chigozirim, better known as funnyfreakc.

Born in Ohaji-Egbema and of Ehime Mbano origin, the 1998-born creator began publishing short comedic skits during his student years.

Educated at Boys Model Secondary School and later at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, he entered the digital content space amid increasing smartphone penetration across Nigeria.

One TikTok video attributed to funnyfreakc recorded more than 15.9 million views, illustrating the potential scale of short-form distribution.

However, media economists caution that viral metrics do not necessarily translate into stable income.

Early obstacles reportedly included inadequate recording equipment and limited sponsorship access, common barriers for independent creators outside major commercial hubs.

Industry observers suggest that prank content occupies a complex economic space: low production costs, high audience engagement, but unpredictable monetisation structures.

The trajectory of funnyfreakc reflects both opportunity and instability within Nigeria’s evolving creative economy.

