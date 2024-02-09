The Eclipse Theatre Troupe Set To Illuminate Guinness World Record Stage

The Eclipse Theatre Troupe, a trailblazing collective of Nigeria’s finest poets and performance artists, is gearing up for an extraordinary venture, an audacious attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous theatre performance in Lagos.

Comprising Graciano Enwerem (Sir Graziano), Tamara Dogubo, Paul Word Uma, and David Odiase (The 78th Psalmist), this powerhouse ensemble has joined forces with a shared vision: to create an immersive experience that goes beyond entertainment, delving into the heart of Nigeria’s cultural richness.

The genesis of this remarkable undertaking traces back to October 2022, following a mesmerizing performance at the Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt. However, the tragic loss of a team member, Chijioke Agwu Ndukwe, momentarily dimmed their aspirations.

A resurgence of inspiration came in March 2023 when Hilda Baci’s Cookathon record-breaking achievement sparked a realization – their pursuit of setting a world record could become a transformative force for the arts.

Scheduled to unfold between October 12th and 19th, 2024, in the vibrant city of Lagos, the event promises an uninterrupted showcase of theatrical brilliance. The play chosen for this momentous occasion, titled “THINGS THAT COME IN THE MORNING,” encapsulates the collective struggles, victories, and shared narratives of The Eclipse Theatre Troupe.

“We are not merely aiming to break records; we are aiming to break barriers and redefine what is possible in the realm of theatre,” emphasizes Graciano Enwerem, the driving force behind the movement.

“Our artistic journey has always been intertwined with advocacy, and this Guinness World Record attempt is a powerful extension of our commitment to social change through the arts.”

The journey to this historic event has been marked by challenges, both creative and logistical. The team’s determination, however, has proven unyielding, transcending obstacles and solidifying their resolve to leave an indelible mark on Nigeria’s cultural landscape.

Tamara Dogubo, an integral part of the ensemble, calls upon the community for support, saying, “We invite fellow Nigerians to join us on this remarkable journey. Your support, whether through volunteering, financial contributions, or simply spreading the word, will play a pivotal role in realizing this ambitious dream.”

As the curtain rises on this unprecedented theatrical marathon, The Eclipse Theatre Troupe envisions not just a Guinness World Record but a beacon of inspiration for the entire creative community in Nigeria.

Their impact is poised to resonate globally, fostering collaboration, cultural exchange, and a new era of artistic possibilities.