The Dream I Had About My Son 2 Days Before His Death – MohBad’s Father

Mr Joseph Ayoba, the father of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad has opened up on whom he suspects while narrating a dream had about his son two days before he died.

It would be recalled that the fast-rising Afrobeats singer, Mohbad died in the late hours of Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The artist with a lot of promising talents died at a young age and was immediately buried on Wednesday, September 13 without any autopsy conducted on him to know the exact cause of his demise, due to different speculations hovering around his death.

While speaking in an interview with a popular content creator, @og_baba1, Mr Ayoba described his relationship with the deceased son as more of a friendship than a father-son.

Speaking further, he spoke on his final moment with Mohbad, revealing that he had paid his son a visit at his home where they ate together and who he suspected of his son’s demise.

He said, “Mohbad is my friend. I called him Oladimeji (meaning my second) because I’m the only son of my parents. We were close.

“The last day we met which was last Saturday, I went there (Mohbad’s house) and we dined together. When I was leaving he also gave me some money like he always did.”

Speaking on his dream he said, “I had a dream about him, two days before the incident. In the dream, I saw someone trying to shoot me. I thought I escaped the bullet not knowing something like this would happen to me.”

Addressing what had caused his death and what he suspects, he said; “According to what I heard from people, though I don’t believe was that an auxiliary nurse administered him an injection, and that could have led to anything.”

