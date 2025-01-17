The Drama Intensifies as RHO Lagos Season 3 Kicks Off

Share

The Real Housewives of Lagos is back! The drama is brewing, the style is on point, bonds are forming, and most importantly, we’ve got two fabulous new cast members.

But before diving into Episode 1, let’s take a quick stroll down memory lane. Last season was a whirlwind. From Mariam cutting ties with her long-time friend Toyin Lawani to Laura forming alliances with Faith Morey, it was nothing short of a rollercoaster. Faith was undoubtedly the star last season revolved around, delivering plenty of jaw-dropping moments.

Despite the chaos, we were hooked, and now, Season 3 promises even more. But it wouldn’t be RHOLagos without a little drama. Laura brings up Mariam’s ex-bestie, Toyin Lawani; a topic Mariam is clearly over.

“There are some conversations I do not want to have, and that name is one of them,” Mariam quips in her diary session. Is Laura poking at old wounds? Messy, but oh-so-classic Housewives. The lunch ends with glasses clinking, but one thing is certain: this conversation is far from over.

…Meet Diiadem and Dabota

We love a grand entrance, and our new Housewives did not disappoint. Diiadem, founder and CEO of Beauty by AD, is already turning heads.

She opens up about being a single mum to her six-year-old daughter and clears up misconceptions about her past. “I was never married, just engaged to the father of my child,” she says.

Her energy? Calm, confident, but with a clear warning: “Don’t look for my trouble.” Dabota Lawson, a beauty mogul and self-proclaimed “Queen of Queens,” enters with unmatched confidence. “You don’t have to like me. You don’t have to love me.

But you must respect me,” she declares. Dabota also reveals lingering reservations about Laura, stemming from a controversial post on her sister’s blog years ago. Despite this, she’s willing to give Laura a chance, saying, “I’m looking forward to knowing Laura as Laura.

…Carolyna vs. Laura: Will they ever reconcile?

Carolyna Hutchings returns with her signature glam and a sharp edge. While catching up with her friend Elizabeth, she reflects on her tumultuous history with the ladies.

Her feud with Laura remains a sore spot. In Season 1, the two exchanged serious allegations; Carolyna accused Laura of being pimped, while Laura claimed Carolyna cheated in her marriage.

Years later, Carolyna is still waiting for an apology. Laura, on the other hand, feels she’s owed one as well. “The fact that the allegations were made at all put me in a tough spot with my family,” Laura shares. The question remains: will they finally bury the hatchet this season?

…We Love Dabota and Diiadem’s Bond*

Amid the drama, a bright spot is the budding friendship between Dabota and Diiadem. Their connection at Laura’s event was pure good vibes. Their banter flowed seamlessly, their smiles were genuine, and it was refreshing to witness. This season, the cast’s chemistry is delivering exactly what fans expect!

While initial tension caused a few awkward moments, it quickly fizzled as the ladies began to bond. Laura seems genuinely open to connecting with the women, while Mariam- is true to form, on a mission to uncover juicy details about her fellow Housewives.

