The Dos And Don’ts For Midlife Fitness (2)

Prioritise protein It’s not just body builders who need to pack in protein. From midlife onwards, we need more protein to maintain and repair muscle and prevent sarcopenia (muscle loss). “Our muscles turn over at a rate of 1-2 percent per day so, in 50 days’ time, they could be made of completely new material,” says Dunne. “If you haven’t been eating enough protein, this may lead to muscle loss.”

Forget about post-workout protein shakes – unlike carbohydrate, you don’t need more protein on training days. “It can take 24-48 hours for muscles to repair after a gym session,” says Dunne. “Ideally, you need a steady flow of protein, every three to four hours through each day.”

Research shows 20-35g of protein per meal helps maximise muscle growth and repair. “This could be a chicken breast, salmon fillet, three-egg omelette or four tablespoons of Greek yoghurt,” says Dunne. “Only use protein supplements if you’re struggling to eat sufficient, protein-rich foods.”

Don’t forget to stretch

Flexibility isn’t just about showing off in yoga. Together with strength and balance, it’s what keeps us supple and inju- ry-free as we age. “From our 30s, declining muscle mass and strength can reduce our flexibility and mobility,” says David Higgins, Movement Specialist at Movementum.

“In our 50s, this accelerates and our ligaments and tendons become less elastic, reducing our range of motion and making it harder to do everyday tasks. Cartilage thins with age which can cause joint stiffness and pain.” Luckily, it’s never too late to limber up, says Higgins.

“To maintain your mobility, ensure you do flexibility, balance and muscle-strengthening activities twice a week,” he says. “Stretch all your major muscle groups after your workouts when your muscles are warm, or do workouts that incorporate stretching, such as yoga or pilates. I use a foam roller to release muscle tension.”

Downward dog

Think yoga’s just for relaxation? Science is fast proving that this ancient system of exercise is a powerful way to stay fit, strong and supple at midlife and beyond. A study at Columbia University found women practising a daily, 12-minute yoga routine for two years saw significant improvements in bone mineral density.

Meanwhile, research at the University of Connecticut showed women, aged 50-65, who did a dynamic form of yoga twice a week for a year had higher muscle mass and lower body fat than a sedentary group.

“Yoga builds essential muscle tone and core strength as we age,” says Cheryl MacDonald, yoga master and founder of Yogapause classes for women in mid-life. “Try weight-bearing postures such as downward dog, triangle and warrior II to build strength, stamina and support bone health.”

Hop, skip and jump

Adding these explosive moves into your workouts can age-proof your body, say sports scientists. “Entry-level plyometrics, such as jumping and hopping, can help strengthen the body,” says Arj Thirulchel- vam, UK Athletics sprints and jumps coach, and founder of Performance Physique. “It might stop you from twisting your knee when you turn suddenly, or spraining your ankle when you run for the bus.

They should be a real focus as we get older or return to exercise.” Athletes use plyometric training to develop speed and power, and research shows doing adapted versions of these explosive moves improves strength and reduces chance of injury as we age. Start by adding bunny hops to your warm-up, two or three times a week, recommends Thirulchelvam.

“Stand tall with soft knees, place hands on your hips and jump forwards and backwards then side to side, jumping and land- ing on both feet with knees bent,” he says. “Continue for 10 seconds. Repeat three times with 20-second rests. This primes your tendons, ligaments and joints while improving muscle power and coordination.”

Don’t undereat

Cutting out carbs and hitting the gym? You could find it harder to get fit, warns David Dunne, performance nutritionist to Olympic athletes and founder of Hex- is. “To get the most from your workouts, your body needs fuel and you shouldn’t feel guilty about it,” he says.

“Chronic underfuelling can disrupt your metabolism and lead to nutrient deficiencies, low energy, reduced muscle strength and a higher chance of getting ill.” Dunne recommends “periodising” your weekly carbohydrate intake to match your activity levels, a technique used by athletes.

“For rest days or moderate activity, focus on lower-to-moderate carb meals. A three- egg omelette is a good low-carb breakfast to repair your muscles after an easy work- out, while salmon with sweet potato and side salad is a good medium-carb lunch to fuel a moderate-intensity session,” he says.

“For long-duration workouts, of over 60 minutes, or high-intensity exercise, introduce a high-carb meal in the lead-up and immediately after. It could be a pasta dish, risotto or stir-fry where carbohydrates such as rice, pasta or noodles take up half your plate.”

Balance on one leg

Here’s a quick challenge: try balancing on one leg for 10 seconds. Stare straight ahead and keep your arms by your side. How long can you manage it? Any less than 10 seconds is bad news if you’re a midlifer.

We tend to forget about our balance until we lose it but research shows that practising balance skills improves our fitness, boosts brain health and leads to a longer life. In a 12-year study of 1,702 people, in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the ability to stand, flamingo-like, for 10 seconds was associated with longevity and health. Those unable to complete the task had an 84 per cent increased risk of dying from any cause over the next 10 years.

“Balance declines from our 40s and 50s,” says Professor Skelton. “Sitting at screens is worsening our balance because we’re not taking the body through its normal range of movement – if you don’t use it you lose it.” Once you’ve mastered single-leg balances, up the challenge, says Skelton.

“Do activities where you move in multiple directions such as dance and tai chi or sports involving unexpected movement, such as football or mountain biking. At the gym, try using a balance ball and swapping the exercise bike for the treadmill.” Or simply practise standing on one leg. Once you can do that, try it with your eyes closed. If you can manage 10 seconds your balance is excellent.

*Culled: The Telegraph