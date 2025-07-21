The Digital Professional Fair Holds For Teenagers

In a bold move to empower and elevate Africa’s digital workforce, the inaugural edition of The Digital Professional Fair is set to debut in Lagos this August, positioning itself as a flagship gathering for emerging talent, freelancers, and established professionals in the digital space.

Convened by visionary strategist and tech advocate Tutu Adetunmbi, the event is a timely response to the growing need for connection, upskilling, and visibility within Africa’s evolving digital economy.

Held over three transformative days, the Fair is strategically structured to cater to distinct audiences at different stages of their digital journeys—ushering in a new era of professional empowerment, knowledge sharing, and economic inclusion.

The opening day will spotlight The Digital Career Kickstart, tailored for emerging digital talent between the ages of 18 and 24. With a focus on students, entry-level professionals, and aspiring digital creatives, this track addresses the urgent need for career guidance.