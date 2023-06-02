The Deceptive Subsidy: Unveiling The Truth And Seeking Better Path

In recent days,there has been a growing agitation against the removal of subsidies, fueled by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s stance on not supporting petroleum subsidies.While my initial inclination was to support government subsidies for the sake of easing the burden on ordinary citizens, a deeper reflection on the sector and its players has raised crucial questions.

This write -up aims to explore the underlying issues surrounding petroleum subsidies, identify the beneficiaries, and evaluate the impact on the sector and the economy at large.Furthermore, it highlights the missed opportunities to address the core problems and proposes an alternative approach for the utilization of funds.

Subsidy:

A facade on cealing exploitation When we delve into the question of subsidies in the petroleum sector, it is crucial to unravel the true nature of what we are subsidizing and understand the underlying reasons for its introduction. This examination leads us to confront the beneficiaries of these subsidies and shed light on how a small group of individuals has shamelessly exploited the system, effectively holding the entire country hostage for their personal gain.

Their actions have perpetuated a cycle of dependency and stunted the growth and development of our refineries. At it score, the subsidy was initially introduced as a means to alleviate the burden on the ordinary citizens and make life easier for them. However, overtime, it has become evident that the subsidy has evolved into a deceptive cover for exploitation.

A select few, operating within a criminal ring, have manipulated and controlled the petroleum sector to their advantage. By keeping our refineries in a perpetual state of disrepair and inefficiency, they have ensured their continued profitability. These unscrupulous individuals have manipulated the subsidy system for their own personal gains, exploiting it as a mechanism to extract exorbitant profits at the expense of the nation and its citizens.

They have perpetuated a stranglehold on the petroleum sector, wielding their power and influence to maintain control over the flow of resources, while ordinary Nigerians bear the brunt of the consequences. Their actions have resulted in a dire situation where our refineries, once a symbol of national pride and self-sufficiency, have been reduced to a state of paralysis.

This deliberate neglect has not only hindered our progress as a nation but has also left us reliant on imports, despite being the fifth largest producer of crude oil in the world. It is an economic paradox that exposes the extent of exploitation within the petroleum sector. The consequences of this exploitation are far-reaching. Our nation,blessed with abundant oil reserves, is forced to import the very resources it produces, leading to a significant drain on our economy.

The report released by DATAPHYTE, revealing that Nigeria spent over #13.5trillion on petroleum imports in 2018 and 2022 alone, is as tark testament to the magnitude of this economic hemorrhage. These funds could have been utilized to develop our own refineries, foster job creation, and stimulate domestic economic growth.

The control exerted by this criminal ring extends beyond monetary gains. Their actions have had a detrimental impact on the petroleum sector as a whole and the broader economy. The absence of functioning refineries has stifled technological advancements, hindered innovation, and impeded the development of a robust and self-sustaining industry.

Furthermore, the reliance on imported petroleum products has exposed Nigeria to the volatility of global market forces, leaving us vulnerable to price fluctuations and supply disruptions. The time has come for a collective awakening to the truth behind the subsidy facade.

We must confront the exploitative practices and dismantle the stranglehold of this criminal ring. By doing so, we can liberate our refineries from their clutches and restore them to their rightful role as engines of progress and economic prosperity. It is only through such decisive action that we can break free from the cycle of exploitation and usher in a new era of transparency, efficiency, and self-sufficiency in the petroleum sector.

The impact of such capital flight on our economy is staggering. This raises the question of how our nation would fare if we had functioning refineries, enabling us to redirect those funds internally.

The Enormous Cost of Subsidy:

A missed opportunity The figures surrounding the cost of petroleum subsidies in Nigeria are staggering, revealing a missed opportunity of monumental proportions. According to the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), an astonishing #13.697trillion has been spent on petroleum subsidies between 2005 and 2021. This astronomical sum holds within it the potential to transform Nigeria’s energy landscape and bolster its economic growth.