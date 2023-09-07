The Danger Of Imitating Western Democracy

The curse of western colonialism and the imposition of western democracy during the decolonization process has endangered Africa and exposed her to avoidable constitutional crises and political instability. But the greater danger is that there seems to be no solution to this curse as the people appear incapable of extricating the countries out of this danger.

At least this appears to be the position of President Olusegun Obasanjo who has handled a political transition process that involved constitution-making and political transition programme between 1977 and 1979 as military head of state. After the General Ibrahim Babangida’s political transition programme failed and plunged Nigeria into a socio- economic and political crises General Obasanjo was singled out by his military colleagues and imposed on Nigeria to help them clear the mess flowing from the crises and to stabilize the state and polity to obviate complete breakup of the country.

And so he became a ‘democratically elected’ president ruling for eight years. In these two periods of his rulership of Nigeria, General Obasanjo had opportunities to cure Nigeria of this curse by recreating Nigerian state restructure and constitutional framework. He did not do that because he did not know how to do that as his confession in the press interview goes to establish his incapacitation or ignorance. Every problem in this world is largely attributable to the state of ignorance ruling the cultural background of the people and society concerned.

Once that spell of ignorance is dispelled the problem would be frontally attacked and overcome as was the case in Britain, the United States of America, Ghana and Botswana. Let’s take Britain as our first point of exposition. Britain is a creation of a conscious union of some Britain nationalities comprising England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The leading country was England which was a middling kingdom before 1066 when a political brigand called Duke William of Normandy in Northwestern France left his domain and attacked and conquered England and became its king.

He subjected England to a reign of terror and instituted feudal autocracy that is best captured in the Doomsday Book whereby he recorded every land holding and its value and converted same to state ownership and every English man was transformed into categories of serfdom and slavery. This English constitutional framework was entrenched in the new state of United Kingdom of Britain and Northern Ireland, especially after the incorporation of Scotland in 1707 when Scottish King Frederick became British monarchy. In colonies founded by England and later Britain between 1630s and 1800s, monarchical system of government was established with feudal autocracy as the ruling culture.

England and later Britain had a turbulent political history which came to a head in the 1600s, especially after the English Civil War that culminated in the Glorious Revolution in 1688 when monarchial autocracy was abolished and substituted with parliamentary democracy. From 1688, England was weaned of its troubles thereby giving birth to capitalism and industrial revolution that established England and later Britain as the foremost European state in 1750.

Infact, all the present troubles of African states were more than daily staple and experience of England (later Britain) between 1066 and 1688 when it had a turnaround after its political repentance. Infact, like Nigerian rulers, Oliver Cromwell who in series of military exploits over England, Ireland and Scotland consequently dissolved the Parliament in 1653. His reconstituted Parliament handed over absolute power to him as “Lord Protector of the Commonwealth and would have become king but he rejected the offer in 1657.

Throughout his reign (1653-1658) England was in socio-economic and political turmoil which made Cromwell in 1656 to issue a Proclamation for Fasting and Prayer to heal England of its troubles which call Sir Henry Vane, USA’s Governor of Massachusetts countered with a tract asking Cromwell that it was only a system of law that gives the people civil liberties and constitutional government that can heal and restore England to socio-economic and political wellbeing.

After the death of Oliver Cromwell, his son, Richard Cromwell succeeded to the autocratic seat of his father but he was overthrown in a military coup in 1659. All these upheavals assailed England before it got its bearing right after a new constitutional framework detailing basic freedoms and parliamentary supremacy broke the 1066 feudal autocracy and restored the people to their freedom and democracy.

The United States of America was a colony of Britain between 1630s and 1776 when it broke away to form the United States of America under a Republican Democratic constitu- tional framework between 1776 and 1787. USA’s rebellion was as a result of Britain’s imposition of autocratic governance framework between 1760s and 1770s when it started imposing oppressive laws and economic exploitation on the 13 colonies.

After its declaration of independence, USA through the labours of its 54 founding father introduced a new constitutional framework that eschewed autocracy and embraced freedom and republican democracy which system despite several challenges has endured and within a space of 169 years catapulted it to a world superpower. Russia after the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution abolished oligarchy autocracy and substituting with Soviet autocracy that catapulted it within a space of 31 years to a world superpower but it refused to ameliorate the autocratic features which Leon Trotsky advocated and paid dearly for that error as the Soviet Empire crumbled between 1989 and 1992.

Ghana used to have the same political condition with Nigeria until 1980s when Jerry Rawlings overthrew the British imposed state and constitutional framework and substituted it with its own home-grown constitutional framework generated right from the village level to the regional level and since then Ghana has overcome its challenges and Nigerians have been flocking to Ghana for business and for the education of their wards and children Ghana’s democracy and system of elections are cured of kleptocracy and it is an exemplary state to Nigeria.

Botswana right from its independence rejected British monarchical and autocratic constitutional framework and the heir-apparent led that revolt by relinquishing royal rights in preference for democratic culture and Botswana since then has become one of the exemplary democratic states and egalitarian societies in Africa. President Obasanjo was right in stating in that interview that copying foreign models of democracy or imitating western systems cannot help Africa and in particular Nigeria.

General Obasanjo is a proud product of the system, that is, having been recruited into the armed forces of Nigeria and he rose through the officer cadre to a general. He was a beneficiary of the corrupt governance system when he was made a minister under General Gowon, a second-in-command to General Murtala Mohammed and the head of state after the death of Mohammed. He was also sprung from the system’s prison, having been jailed for his busy-body activities under General Abacha and imposed on Nigeria as a president.

That’s the system he proudly belongs to. The military was, and still is a tool of conquest, subjugation and exploitation. I hope, he understands this fact of African life. No military forces in Africa are the people-created institutions. That fact has to change following the wholesale overhaul and reconstruction of Nigerian state and constitutional framework.

General Obasanjo’s observation about the democratic deficiency of Nigeria is a recent knowledge that had dawned on him after he had copied the United States’ presidentialism in 1979 Constitution of Nigeria and governed Nigeria under the same United States’ copied presidentialism without making any genuine effort to change it for an indigenous democratic system.