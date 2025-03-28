The Danger In Kagame

Share

While the world looks away, Paul Kagame, the iron man of Rwanda is digging deeper in Congo Democratic Republic, expanding not just his grip but also bent on appropriating the vast mineral resources of the Central African country. The United Nations has more than enough to grapple with. There is the Russian invasion of Ukraine troubling Europe.

In the Middle East, all eyes are on Gaza where the Israeli Defence Forces are fully engaged in combat with Hamas. North Americans have to contend with the expansionist appetite of United States President Donald Trump. Under this circumstance, Africa will not grab the desired attention.

Kagame understands the power game and has seized the opportunity to continue his quest for control of the Congo. The world may be seeing M23, but behind the facade is the strongman of Rwanda, in his elements. Kagame stole the heart of global leaders when he played a key role in stemming the Rwandan Genocide.

At the end, his Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), made up majorly of Tutsi elements, ceded presidential power to Pasteur Bizimungu, a moderate Tutsi. The arrangement pleased diplomats across all divides. Kagame chose to serve as Vice President and Minister of Defence. That was where the real power resided.

Bizumungu was indeed a figurehead, chosen to please those who feared a Tutsi reprisal after the genocidal Hutu resolution in 1994. From 1994 to 2000, Kagame was the de facto leader. After easing out Bizimungu, the bush war general took over as president. He began with sweet sounding reforms which helped to stabilise the country and attracted investors.

Rwanda was gradually turning to Africa’s little paradise. Kagame moved from national reconciliation to international recognition. The African Union (AU) made him chairman, a position he held as the 16th leader, between 2018 and 2019. The Commonwealth also found him worthy, as its 16th chairman. Things were indeed falling in place.

These credentials could only hide the ruthlessness of the Rwandan leader. However, the deceit of the past is being laid bare by nascent developments. Kagame had always lived in denial.

When M23 rebels began their attacks on Congo, it was clear that Rwandan troops were involved. Kigali denied sending troops to back the raiders.

Kagama had washed his hands off the aerial assassination of leaders that began the genocide in 1994. Rwandan president, oseph Habyarimana and his Burundian counterpart, Cyprien Ntaryamira, both Hutu, died after their aircraft was shot down. That was all the Hutu needed to descend on the minority Tutsi.

There are claims that Kagame was the unseen hand behind that plot. He was based in Uganda and bent on fighting his way to Kigali with the RPF. The man who led the RPF at foundation, Fred Ruigyema, died in the very first battle of the war and some fingers pointed at his next in command, Kagame, who at the time was undergoing a course in the United States.

Kagame pretends to be a statesman. He is not. He is more of a killer who does not spare the opposition. When Interior minister, Seth Sendashomga, fled to Kenya after he was sacked by Vice President Kagame in 1998, he was trailed and murdered in Nairobi.

Victoire Ingabire and Diane Ruigara, who tried to contest elections against President Kagame, were frustrated. There are things the world must not forget. Kaagame, who grew up in Uganda, was part of Yoweri Museveni’s army, as Head of Intelligence. Both men helped LaurentDesire Kabila to sack Mobutu Sese Seko. Later, Kabila parted ways with Kagame.

The idea of annexing Congo has been on for a long time. Kagame uses the threat of Hutu rebels operating from the Congo to defend his expansionism. He powers Tutsi groups in Bukavu and Goma to create division in that country.

The Banyamulenge are worthy tools to advance such interest. In the bid to control coltan and diamond trade, Kagame is confidently marching deeper into Congo. He does not want any peace talks to stop him.

The M23 pulled out from peace moves in Angola. Diplomatic ties with Belgium have been cut and South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa’s voice sounds pesky. As the M23 rebels continue to dominate, their brutal tendencies are visible. They are acting in Kagame’s script.

In 1995, RPF soldiers massacred civilians in an Internal Displaced Peoples Camp in Kibeho, Butare Province. Nothing has changed. Kagame has been in control since 1994. He has found his way round four presidential elections since 2000. Western powers preach democracy but dine with this dictator who keeps deceiving them with visions, from 2020 to 2050.

We have a new King Leopold staring Africa in the face. Paul Kagame has overstayed his welcome and it is time to check his excesses. Another war on the continent will create refugees that will spill to East Africa, torment Southern Africa and continue to trouble Central Africa – and this is not what we need at this time.

