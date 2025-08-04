The Crushing Weight of Nigeria’s Debt Burden

The alarm bell recently sounded by experts on our national economy on Nigeria’s huge debt profile deserves a listening ear from President Bola Tinubu and his team of advisers who are being cautioned to exhibit circumspection to curtail the borrowing spree.

According to the spokesperson of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the startling figures have clearly shown that the current administration’s borrowing has skyrocketed to N50 trillion annually.

That is more than 10 times the yearly average under former President Muhammadu Buhari! In his words: “Our debt to the World Bank has tripled. What we owe in Eurobonds has grown 11 times over. We’re witnessing fiscal recklessness of historic proportions.”

The warning comes after lawmakers approved $21 billion in new foreign loans, which may possibly push Nigeria’s total debt toward the N200 trillion mark. It would be recalled that Nigeria’s total foreign debt stood at N31. 98 trillion ($41.59 billion) in Q3 2023, while total domestic debt was N55. 93 trillion ($72.76 billion).

The share of external debt (in naira value) to total public debt was 36.38% in Q3 2023, while the share of domestic debt (in naira value) to total public debt was 63.62%. The recent startling jump in the debt profile is scary, is it not? Of course, it is. Yet, Abdullahi is not the only one so concerned.

According to financial analyst, Adebayo Williams: “We’re essentially borrowing to pay interest on previous loans – that’s the definition of a debt trap. When debt servicing exceeds 60% of revenue, you’re in crisis territory.” He made the statement as economic experts warn that Nigeria is approaching a dangerous debt threshold.

For instance, the national public debt is projected to exceed N160 trillion by December 2025, yet debt servicing is said to currently consume more than 90% of federal revenue…

On his part, a development economist, Ken Ife, is worried that the borrowing is for consumption rather than production. And Senator Abdul Ningi, who opposed President Tinubu’s request to raise up to $2 billion in the domestic market through a Foreign Currency Denominated Instrument Local Issuance Programme, warned that: “Generations after us will continue to pay these loans. I’ve gone through the documents and cannot find a clear repayment plan.”

His source of concern is clearly in tandem with the position of Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the ADC who highlighted that the current “government is mortgaging our future while ordinary Nigerians bear the crushing weight of these decisions.”

What should be of utmost concern to Nigerians is that the naira continues its downward slide. Soaring inflation continues to devastate household budgets, triggering the question whether these humongous loans equate to investment or a looming economic catastrophe.

Some urgent measures have to be taken to prevent the political leaders from mortgaging Nigeria’s future for their present hold on to power. What are of importance to us are the sustainable solutions to salvage the long-suffering Nigerians from an economic quagmire.

As possible solutions there should be a frontal curtailing of aggressive borrowings, naira’s volatility, low revenue mobilisation and escalating debt servicing costs. Furthermore, as rightly advised by experts on the economy, the government should e expanding the revenue generation base, rationalising government expenditure and improving fiscal discipline to mitigate associated risks.

Also significant is for the lawmakers to be more insightful while looking into demands for all manner of loans from the executive arm of government.

It should not be seen as a rubber stamp to any other arm of government. This is because the recent loan request from the President was reportedly in deference to extant rules. The approvals followed the recommendations of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, chaired by Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

In addition, the Federal Government should strictly implement the fiscal responsibility law, which stipulates that government borrowing should be for development. That is the candid advice from Ife, the lead consultant on Private Sector Development to the ECOWAS Commission.

And that is due to the fact that the law wants cost-benefit analysis; which anticipates that when you are going to build infrastructure, you should be considering economic industrial corridors, commercial corridors and residential corridors.

The salutatory aim of course, is to ensure transparency, probity and accountability in the expenditure of all manner of loans surreptitiously obtained on behalf of the people to meet their most pressing needs.