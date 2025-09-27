The Courage In My Dressing Calls For Good Attention –Anaja

Deborah Anaja is a fashion designer, makeup artist and an interior decorator, she described herself to be a jack of all trade and master of all, the young CEO of Laubora outfits speaks with DEBORAH OCHENI about the journey into fashion designing, her style philosophy, challenges young entrepreneurs face and sundry issues. Excerpts:

Is there anyone in your family who inspired you into become a fashion designer?

My mum of blessed memory was a designer of high repute in her time and the best in my entire community. Growing up as a child, I think tailoring skill is something I picked by natural instinct, I am in the fashion business today by merely watching my mom carrying out the act of tailoring and just somehow without any formal training, I picked up the skills, I remember how I would put one or two pieces together to practice what I watched my mum do.

Does your background influence who you are now?

Yes it did, My background has influenced me a lot, everything I am today is a product of where I am coming from. In fact, my background is the foundation to who I am today without my background I wouldn’t have been where I am today. In summary, I am from the family of fashion designers.

Amongst all the skills you have, which do you have passion for?

I derive joy and satisfaction from clothing people, I love fashion designing. I love to interpret clients style and make them look gorgeous.

Fashion designing business seems saturated, how do you intend to keep afloat?

Well it’s no longer secret that the fashion business in Nigeria is saturated right now but, I will remain afloat with my level of creativity. With my creative sense I am sure of remaining afloat in this fashion business for a very long time. Because I don’t do the regular designs, the extra effort I put into my designs is what makes them extraordinary.

As a fashion designer, what is your unique selling point?

Simplicity and cool touch of my unique style is my major selling point When you believe in yourself and creative in all you do then clients have no option than to be glued to you no matter what.

You hosted a financially intensive fashion show “fashion meets art”. Who funded it?

The resources that went into the “fashion meets art” show was majorly from my personal savings and support from family and friends who believed in my dream.

What was the inspiration behind the show?

To promote arts and culture and also showcase to the world the uniqueness of our brands and styles and to also empower people with ideas they could make a living with.

If you were to be a fashion item, what will you be?

I will certainly be shoes.

Who are your popular clients?

I have designs for celebrities like Lamirose Ali, a nollywood actress, Ambassador Wahala, a popular comedian and OAP, Denrele and so many others.

Which outfit takes most space in your wardrobe?

palazzo. I love the simple-unique fit it gives and its suitability for all occasions.

When it comes to fashion, would you say your physique works to your advantage?

Size has nothing to do with my business, it’s the quality of my product that promotes my business. Actually my physique really works to my advantage I must say, it’s not every day you get to see petit people who are confident about their body, most petite want to hide in their shells but in my own case am super proud of my size and how gorgeous I look in my dresses with my size.

My unique physique and the courage I exude when I am dressed in my designs and it really calls good attention and that automatically gives me the opportunity to sell my brand, My physique really work tremendously to my advantage.

One has to break bank to get your service, does that encourage patronage?

You mustn’t break banks, have made my prices flexible, so I give you value for your money.

Would you say government has done enough for creative people in Nigeria?

The government has done nothing yet, but we are hopeful. One thing Nigeria government don’t understand is that investing in creative people is key to sustainable development.

What does president Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda means to fashion designers?

I say thank you to the Federal Government for what they have done so far. The creative industry is so large that the role of government can’t be rolled off. We still need government to do more for creative people in Nigeria.

What are the challenges young fashion designers face in the country?

The challenges young fashion designers are facing in this country cannot be over emphasized, young designers are really facing lots of challenges, it’s not easy to break fourth in this fashion industry, it’s so competitive, people don’t want to trust young designers with their work. Everyone is looking for already made designers with big names forgotten that these big designers started from somewhere. The major challenge young designers face is denying them the platforms they need to showcase their talents.

A lot of people wants to see what you have done, which celebrity you have styled, how many celebrities have you worked for and so on. People prefer to use the big designers with names forgotten that most of them aren’t very good at what they do but became famous because of their connection. Believe you me, most young designers are raw talents, fresh out of the oven and highly creative with more innovative ideas but lack the platform to show what they have to offer.

What is your advice to young entrepreneurs who wish to attain the height that you are now?

Don’t despise the days of little beginning, the road to success is not an easy one. Keep pushing, It takes hard work, dedication and discipline to attain success.