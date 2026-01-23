The Cost of Neglecting a Good Woman: A Lesson Every Man Should Learn

Recently, at a seminar organised by my organisation, a thought-provoking question was raised to the single men, and the responses were so revealing that I felt compelled to share them with you, our readers.

The question was: “If you, as a man, lose a wonderful woman due to your ignorance or negligence, and you have tried everything possible to win her back, but it isn’t working, what more could be done to earn another chance once you’ve realised your mistake?” The responses were as insight- ful as they were sobering.

Due to time constraints, three men were given the opportunity to share their experience and all three ad- mitted that the scenario described their own lives. Each confessed that he had lost a remarkable woman because of thoughtlessness and neglect. Despite sincere efforts to reconcile after recognizing their mistakes, all three men were unable to win their women back.

One man even shared how he pleaded repeatedly, yet she remained firm in her decision. Curious to hear the other perspective, I then asked the single women at the same event what they would do in such a situation. The consensus was striking: none of them would give the man another chance, regardless of his apologies or efforts. This revelation was initially surprising to me. I had thought that if a woman truly loves a man, she would eventually forgive him.

But then I remembered a quote by an unknown author: “Men are quicker to leave, but usually always return. Women take longer to think if they should leave, but if they leave, they never return.” How true this is. Often, men take good women for granted, operating under the misconception that she will always be there or that there are countless other women available.

Over time, the woman may set boundaries or issue ultimatums. If change does not come, she will leave and often, she won’t come back. This is not only true in dating/ courtship but also in marriage. Many wives silently endure neglect or mistreatment while maintaining the appearance of a happy home.

Some men may stray or leave, only to return years later, recognising that their wives’ character is unmatched. Many wives forgive and take their husbands back. Yet, there is a limit to endurance. Once a woman reaches the point of “enough is enough,” she leaves, and in most cases, she does not return.

The lesson is clear: If you have a good woman, do not wait until you lose her to make things right. While there may be other women, each woman is unique, and the character traits that compliment you in one woman may not exist in another. Pushing a good woman away risks permanent loss.

The peace, joy, and progress that come from a healthy, supportive relationship are invalu- able. Do not gamble with them. Start being the man she deserves today, before it’s too late. Abiara, President of Love & Family Foundation, is a profes- sional marriage & family coun- sellor, a Board Certified Christian Counsellor and a relationship expert with over 23 years’ experience, holding a Master’s degree in the field, writes from Atlanta, GA