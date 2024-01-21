The Cosmetics-Driven Church

From both the Old and the New Testaments, the laws of God are to be obeyed and not to be debated or rationalised as most Christians and their material-loving and sensual church leaders do today. God declares in Isaiah 66:2 “….These are the ones I look on with favor; those who are humble and contrite in spirit and who tremble at My word.” This means, only those who obey the laws of God and of our Lord Jesus Christ in Godliness and Christian Dressing and not the worldly or the self- centered Christians will be looked on with favor by God and our Lord Jesus Christ on the day of judgment. Matthew 7:21-23.

Of course, teachings about Christian dressing could be controversial especially in a morally decadent world in which the church of Jesus Christ exists and in which the sensually-driven Bishops and Pastors who are more money, material, and fame-conscious operate – those who claim to be ministers of God but are negligent of their own spirituality and the spiritual transformation of the flock which Christ expected them to nourish with His word. The Bible says our Lord Jesus expects all His followers to be like Him in this world (1 John 4:17). It is to this Apostle Paul says in 1 Corinthians 11:1, “Imitate me , as I imitate Christ.” This means Christians are called to imitate the lifestyle of Christ in Godliness, Contentment, and Simplicity (1 Timothy 6:6, 2 Corinthians 11:3).

But today, the reverse is the case. Rather than modeling the Godliness, contentment, and the simplicity in the life of CHRIST to the unbelievers, many Christians and their church leaders are living, behaving, and dressing like the unbelievers in the world thereby making it difficult for the unbelievers to see any remarkable difference between their style of life and way of dressing of the Christian women that could challenge them to re- pent from their worldly and idolatrous manner of dressing. This is the dilemma the worldly church of today has created against the intention of our Lord Jesus Christ to raise new-creation followers.

Our Lord Jesus, through His Apostles Peter and Paul, spoke unequivocally that His followers are a chosen generation to proclaim the praises of Him who are calls them out of darkness into His marvelous light (1 Peter 2:9) and that they must therefore not be unequally yoked with the lifestyles and manners of the unbeliever and to give their body as a living sacrifice unto God (Romans 12:1-2). He called all His followers to come out of them and live a separate life (2 Corinthians 6:14-18). Are these what many Christian women are today? Is their lifestyle and dressing habit different from those of the unbelievers? Can the unbelievers see the difference which Christ expects between Christian women’s dressing habits and the sensual dressing mannerism of the unbelieving daughters of Belial in this world?

We should all note that if our Lord Jesus had wanted His female followers to dress like the unbelieving women of the world, – bedecking themselves with artificial hair (wigs), artificial nails, painted faces (through the application of cosmetics), and the wearing of body revealing clothing aimed at attracting sensual admiration from others to oneself; and the wearing of trousers, and knickers that expose women’s buttocks and thighs publicly to men other than their own husbands, then, Our Lord Jesus Christ would not bave bothered Himself to give the dress-codes in Deuteronomy 22:5, Genesis 35:1-5, 1 Timothy 2:9-10, 1 Corinthians 11:1-15, and 1 Peter 3:3-5 to guide the dressing of His female followers.

Therefore, Christian women and their church leaders must rediscover the dressing of the Godly women of old whom the Bible calls the ‘Holy Women’ because of the simplicity and the Godliness in them and also in their manner of dressing (1 Peter 3:3-5). This is the church that our Lord Jesus Christ intends to build and not a cosmetics-driven church. PEACE!