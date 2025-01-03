The Companion Seeks Unity Among Muslims To Foster Progress, Love

Share

The Companion, an association of Muslims in business and the professions, in conjunction with its women arm, ‘The Criterion’ and youth organ, ‘The Dawn’, has passionately called for unity and love among Muslims to foster progress in Nigeria.

Speaking at the formal opening of the 20th annual Dawah Holiday Programme (DHP’24) of the organisation held on December 25, 2024 at the Lagos State Model College, Meiran, Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Ridwan Jamiu said Muslims must coexist with love in a bid to foster progress. New Telegraph gathered that the 10- Day holiday camping programme with the theme:

“Tapestry: Weaving Strong Bonds Across The Ummah” which commenced on Monday, 23rd December, 2024 will come to a close on Wednesday, 1st January, 2025. It’s being attended by delegates from six states across the federation, including the FCT.

The camping programme is featuring soul inspiring lectures on topical issues with educational, professional, life experience and spiritual benefits; Qur’an memorisation; capacity building training; mentoring, and networking, among others.

Speaking further at the formal opening which was graced by the leadership of the three organs, Sheikh Jamiu said, “As Muslims, we must coexist in love, peace, and harmony.This, we must do to record significant progress.We must learn to promote and propagate Islam through every channel, including social media.”

The respected Muslim scholar also urged Nigerians to stop cursing their leaders but advised them to be supportive in prayers. He pleaded with every Nigerian, especially the youths, to propagate more of positive developments about the country. According to him, “Let’s see the goodies on our soil. Let’s seek the knowledge of Islam and pride in it.

Today, many youths already have their minds tied to countries of the West. They’re determined to leave at all cost. We should know that many are excelling and breaking grounds within the shores of the country.”

Also, corroborating the statement of the Chief Imam, the former Chairman/ CEO of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, called on Muslim organisations to remain united amidst differences, saying in unity lies the Ummah’s strength.

He said: “As Muslims and Islamic organisations, we should unite and hold unto to Allah as He has instructed in the Qur’an. In unity lies our strength. We’re bound to have our differences, but our duty is to eschew disunity and give way for peace and prosperity.

Meanwhile, the message of love and unity was also echoed by the Ameerah of The Criterion, Alhaja Modinat Akanni, who counselled couples to exemplify unity in their respective homes.

She charged women, especially to conceal their differences with husbands from the children. “As mothers at home, let your children know that there is love and unity among you and your husband. Do things together.

Trust and forgive each other. If the kids learn that from you, they will replicate it wherever they go.” Earlier in his address, National Amir, The Companion, Engr Kamil Olalekan, disclosed that the DHP was initiated to train youths and nurture responsible members of the global community.

