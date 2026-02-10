The Collapsing World Order And Nigeria’s Moment Of Choice

The scholarly work of Odiaka Olika inspired this article. Under peer revision, I respectfully amplify the following opinion: The world order as we know it is dead. We shouldn’t mourn it. When the rules stop pretending to protect you, you protect yourself; that is reality. A country that cannot feed itself, fuel itself, and protect itself from internal aggression, external economic and military aggression has very few options.

The United States foreign policy did not change. President Donald Trump is doing nothing new. Check the Monroe Doctrine that asserts American dominance of the Western Hemisphere, which was often used to justify US, military intervention in Latin America, the America First Doctrine used to protect American businesses, and the Alien Enemies Act invoked to deport individuals suspected of cartel connection without trial, and many more. These are old rules that predate Donald Trump.

It is rather us pretending to live in denial in a fastchanging world. International relations are often spoken about as if they are guided by fairness, cooperation, and shared rules. Granted, collectivism brings strength. However, in reality, global politics has always been driven by might and power.

Laws, treaties, and institutions exist, but they usually follow power rather than restrain it. What makes the present moment unusual is not that powerful countries are acting in their own interest, but that they are no longer pretending otherwise. Under President Trump, American foreign policy has stripped away much of the language of moral obligation and replaced it with open pragmatism.

The Monroe Doctrine and the Insurrection Act are not repealed laws in America. Trump is only breathing life into them. It is a settled principle in diplomacy that the foreign policy of any country reflects the character and temperament of its leader. Presidents do not invent national interests, but they choose how honestly those interests are expressed. This is why foreign policy is rarely permanent.

What one administration defends as sacred, another may ignore or discard without apology. Trump’s America did not suddenly become selfish; it simply stopped dressing power in comforting language.

Future presidents may soften the tone, but the underlying reality will remain. This reality is well captured by many scholars, including Odiaka Olika, whose work rightly observes that America’s withdrawal from multiple global institutions was not a dramatic policy shift but the end of a long-standing performance.

The so-called “rules-based international order” was never neutral. It has always been shaped by those strong enough to write the rules and enforce them. What has changed is that the mask has fallen, and power is now speaking plainly and bluntly too. For doubling down on taking Greenland from Denmark, the British parliament for the first time dubbed a US president as ‘international gangster’.

To understand this moment, we must rethink how international law actually works. In theory, all states are equal. In practice, they are not. The United Nations Charter proclaims sovereign equality, yet only five countries hold veto power, and their one vote overrides the resolutions of hundreds of countries. Nigerian Afrobeat king the late Fela Kuti, in one of his popular songs, decried this imbalance where a single veto from one superpower cancels the collective voices of hundreds.

This contradiction is not accidental; it reflects the truth that law in international relations bends toward power. The theory I describe as Sovereign Pragmatism explains this clearly: Powerful states obey international law when it suits their interests and reinterpret or abandon it when it does not. They take their actions and justify them later.

This approach is not new. The United States never joined the International Criminal Court (ICC). China ignores binding maritime arbitration rulings. Russia invokes international law selectively while violating territorial norms as is the case with Ukraine. None of these actions collapsed the global system because the system was never built on moral consistency.

It was built on managing power. Trump’s foreign policy simply made this logic explicit rather than ceremonial. For instance, when Trump says he wants Greenland for America’s strategic interest, he is not the first US president to eye Greenland. The US has been eyeing Greenland for over a century, with attempts to purchase it dating back to 1867 when Secretary of State William H Seward considered buying it.

Other presidents, like Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower, also explored acquiring Greenland, but Denmark rejected the offers. Looking ahead, the next decade will not be defined by stable alliances but by shifting alignments. Countries will move between American military dominance, Chinese economic influence, and Russian security arrangements based on immediate advantage. Loyalty will matter less than leverage.

This is not chaos; it is a return to old realism under modern conditions. China’s global infrastructure projects illustrate this clearly. Ports, railways, and loans are presented as development assistance, but they function as long-term strategic leverage. When debts cannot be repaid, sovereignty quietly erodes. Russia’s security partnerships follow a similar pattern, trading protection for access to resources.

These actions are often legal on paper, yet destructive in effect. International law allows contracts, but it cannot protect states that negotiate from weakness. This brings us to Nigeria. Nigeria’s greatest problem is not pressure from foreign powers, but the belief that it must submit to one of them. Nigeria is not poor in leverage. With over 230 million people in a world facing population decline, Nigeria holds demographic power. Its location in the Gulf of Guinea gives it maritime importance at a time when traditional global trade routes are becoming unstable.

Its gas reserves, critical minerals, and cultural influence through Nollywood and Afrobeats give it economic and soft power that many countries envy. International law supports Nigeria’s right to control these assets. The principle of permanent sovereignty over natural resources is well established. What Nigeria lacks is not legal protection but strategic thinking.

When monetary policy follows external instructions, when security doctrine is imported wholesale, and when resources are negotiated abroad, sovereignty is not stolen—it is surrendered. We must stop pretending, but take advantage of what we have. This is why Nigeria’s future elections are already geopolitical.