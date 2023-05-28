New Telegraph

May 28, 2023
The Clutch Purse Series

At the African Magic Viewers Choice Award night, celebrities, socialites and other guests did not just dress to the nines for the red carpet, they made sure that every look count.

There were displays of different kinds of fashion accessories but the one that stood out are the clutch purses. For ladies, a look can never be complete without a clutch purse.

For prestigious Red carpet events, the regular handbags that holds women’s personal items are traded for clutch purse for more elegance.

The varieties of clutch purses spotted at the AMVCA were gorgeous and trendy. Fans gushed over Mariam Timmer’s heart- shaped red clutch, a matching piece to her long tain jumpsuit.

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade paired her cute turquoise blue clutch with her white dress.

