The Clem Agba Factor in Edo 2024 Governorship Race

Ared ball is unmistakable among a stack of white balls. This theory is universally accepted because of its validity. Its inherent characteristics are a major tool for distinction. From one generation to the other, humanity is graced with the presence of personalities worthy of the analogy of, and similar to, a distinct red ball amid white ones. They are people who stand out among a vast majority in character, knowledge, and competence. Step forward, Prince Clem Agba, the immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning. Worthy of induction into the rare breed of loyal public servants, Prince Clem Agba has indeed paid his dues as an important factor in the mechanics of nation-building.

Having studiously applied himself to the pursuit of knowledge and enlightenment, his journey has seen him submit to learning at the Bendel University (now Ambrose Ali University) where he bagged a degree in Economics and later bagged two masters degree in Business administration from the University of Benin and Arizona state University in Tempe, United States of America, making him a competitive force in public service and human capital development, which are tools for national impact. Of course, like that distinct red ball, his profile has placed him actively in the mix of governance for over 20 years, with timely breaks spent, even more noteworthy, on the private scene.

Having answered the call to play his part in the development of Edo State in critical moments, Prince Clem Agba cemented his place as the man of the people in all undertakings. A leader of youths, former Edo State Commissioner, former minister of the federal republic, consummate administrator, and politician. It is safe to assume that someone with such an impressive profile will, at some point, harbour that urge that all impact makers have. A desire to make an impact on a greater level and at this point, the Governor of Edo state, is that next plat- form in view and rightly so. These exactly aren’t uncharted waters for Prince Clem Agba as he has been in an outstanding administrator and technocrat well before most contemporaries in Edo State.

Obviously well equipped with expertise and experience, he is indeed one personality that fits the billing in governance. Like most well-meaning leaders, Clem Agba has taken his time to try and enumerate some of the excellent plans he has for his people at any given opportunity. Ultimately aiming to transform Edo state into a global development beacon through policy making and excellent delivery of projects, leveraging his track records in previous assignments, which he had delivered excellently, Clem Agba has always highlighted a broad spectrum of his plans and blueprint for the state. From a neutral standpoint, it’s hard not to see the intelligence, craftsmanship, and workability of this blueprint.

His achievement at the state level is summarised in the preceding paragraph. Upgrading the Environmental Standard in Edo State as a Commissioner, Upgrading the Administrative work in Edo State as a Commissioner, introduction of innovations to digital operation as Commissioner, effective documentation of ministries’ activities to boost accountability and transparency. His offerings to his people are that “Good governance is essentially the efficient management of resources and accountability for the stewardship over those resources in a people-oriented manner. Development is about the people.

So, my essential goal will be to factor the people into every government policy. I have done some deep thinking and quite a lot of reading to conceptualise how my people can be developed.” His creative plan to attract foreign in- vestment is eye-catching and is aimed at drawing in funds to tap into the vast human and natural resources available in Edo State. His experience as Minister of the Federal Republic from 2019 to 2023 will be essential in managing this envisaged funding and also useful in handling some of the problems being faced in the state, particularly with key stakeholders in the quest for development.

Managing the affairs of the multi-ethnic Edo state obviously comes with immense challenges as there will arise a clash of interests among parties. But really, this arises from the adoption of a less holistic approach to governance in such areas. Clem Agba had indicated a plan to pursue the path of a medium/ long-term holistic development master plan backed by viable legislation and contributed by everyone across all ethnic divides in the environment. This idea is quite appealing as policies arising will be for a collective interest that will go a long way to help quench the flames of unrest and dissatisfaction anchored on ethnic lines.

Hearing Clem Agba talk about his plans for industrialisation, infrastructure, ICT, education, housing, health, public sector reforms, and women in government is confirmatory of someone with a clear plan that is anchored on fairness and inclusive governance. For someone who leverages heavily his immense wealth of knowledge, Clem Agba is sure to place a high premium on proper education of his people to reposition them for better personal and collective value.

A desire to pay adequate attention to both technical and vocational education has been cited from his public remarks: “My vision is to transform lives through education, recognising its essential role as a primary driver of development that will strengthen and deepen our democracy, ensuring leadership accountability and representation along with economic benefits. “We will work closely with relevant stakeholders to develop and revise policies and programs to achieve the global sustainable development goals for education 2030.

We will focus on access, equity and inclusion, quality, and positive learning outcomes using modern methods and ICT. “We shall continue to provide free and compulsory primary and secondary education with appropriate infrastructure. We will recruit teachers where necessary, ensure regular training and retraining, and incentivise them with good emoluments. ICT, skills acquisition, and entrepreneurial studies will be incorporated into the curricula to help our youths adapt early to the demands of our fast-changing world.”

Although we do not operate an entirely technocratic system of government, it’s expedient to have at the helm, people of expertise in fields of endeavour that has positive implications for societal development. Output from these sorts of people is at a premium because the logic behind such outputs is most times workable and productive. Clem Agba has proven to himself to be a productive part of a team that has shown competence in delivering on a good percentage of the original plans laid out at the beginning, therefore a step forward to become Governor of Edo State should be as seamless as being a no brainer.

Allison Abanum is Senior Special Assistant on Strategic Communication and Documentation to the Governor of Bayelsa State.