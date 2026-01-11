Vice President of Ambazonia, Dabney Yerima, has said that the Church has a sacred obligation to speak clearly, courageously, and consistently against injustice and genocidal war wherever they are committed around the world.

This came on the heels of a call on the head of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, by a Spokesman of the Ambazonians to not visit Cameroon, because that would amount to granting legitimacy to the “illegitimate government of Paul Biya,” who reportedly lost the election last October.

In a call titled: “Will Pope Choose the People or the Palace,” Anu said this is the time for the Vatican to regain its moral voice as far as Cameroon is concerned, by denouncing the illegitimate government, speaking in conformity with the truth it documented, and choosing courage over comfort.

Yerima, in a statement, said, “The Church’s mandate is not limited to the sacristy. It extends to the public square. When elections are rigged, when citizens are massacred, when communities are burned, when prisoners of conscience rot in jail, and when an entire people, such as those in Ambazonia, are subjected to a genocidal war, the Church has a sacred obligation to speak clearly, courageously, and consistently.”

Yerima spoke on the backdrop of the remarks attributed to the President of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon (NECC), Archbishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya, during the opening of the 49th Annual Seminar of Bishops of the Roman Catholic Church in Cameroon, held in Kumba, adding that the church has a moral duty to denounce injustice.

He urged Cameroonians to stop expecting the Catholic Church to shoulder their political responsibilities, because the Conference is neither a political party nor an electoral commission, and lies flat in the face of history and logic.

He said they are asking for moral clarity, prophetic courage, and an unwavering commitment to justice and truth. They are asking the Church to stand with the oppressed, not pose for photographs with their oppressors.

Yerima added: “While it is true that the Church is not a political party nor an electoral management body, it is profoundly misleading and morally troubling to suggest that the Church has no responsibility to speak and act in the political sphere when fundamental human rights, justice, truth, and human dignity are under attack.”

According to him, this position was made even more contradictory by the Archbishop’s own actions.

“At the same time that Cameroonians are told not to expect moral leadership from the Church in political matters, bishops were led to pay audience to enlarged photographs of Paul Biya with the Secretary General at the Presidency positioned between them, under the banner of “peace talks” before and after the October 12th, 2025 presidential election, an election conducted amid an ongoing genocidal war in Southern Cameroons/Ambazonia.

This posture raises serious questions.” He added that the 2024 presidential election in Cameroon was widely discredited, as observers were reportedly deployed, yet no credible or transparent reports were published.