The Church Christ Intended to Build

What most Christians do today is that they worship GOD by taking pleasure in attending church to sing songs, dance, give offerings and interact with other Christians but without a ready and humble heart to obey the New Testament laws and the clear spiritual instructions of CHRIST, their Savior. This type of carnal worship is in no way profitable to any Christian who aims to get to heaven at the end of his/her life.

In fact, our Lord JESUS CHRIST describes such worship as ‘vain worship’ when He emphatically said, “These people worship Me with their lips, but their hearts are far from Me. They worship Me in vain; their teachings are merely human rule (Matthew 15:8-9).

According to Revelation 1:6, 5:10, and 1 Peter 2:9, the primary focus of the life and ministry of our Lord JESUS CHRIST has been to raise a generation of priests, kingdom citizens, and kings (spiritual and not material kings which many Bishops and Pastors of today are concerned about for their own selfish goals); those who will show and teach the unbelievers in this world the godliness, contentment, and the simplicity that are found in the lifestyle and in the teachings of our Lord JESUS; those who will be like CHRIST to the world (1 John 4:17).

The fact that Western and American women dress sensually or even nakedly does not mean such mannerism is approved by GOD and Christian women are not expected to break their own Biblical dressing culture to become copycats of the foreign women in their unbiblical dressing habits. If Muslim women could strictly adhere to and be easily identified by their Islamic dressing culture throughout the world, the Bible also contains codes of dressing for Christian women so that they could be easily identified and differentiated from the unbelievers in the world.

The reason for these codes of dressing is to ensure that their dressing habits reflect the New Testament teachings and the simplicity of life espoused by our Lord JESUS CHRIST. Evidently, it is to this spiritual standard of living that Apostle Paul says in 1 Cor- inthians 11:1, “Imitate me, as I imitate Christ.” This means Christians are called by our Lord JESUS to imitate Him in Godliness, Contentment, and Simplicity.

Rather than modeling these qualities in In addition, many Christian women are now deceived by the Devil through their worldly bishops and pas- tors to abandon the dignify- ing skirts and blouses, the impressive gowns and traditional attires to unashamedly and seductively wear foreign women’s tights and leggings, including trousers and knickers in public like men which altogether expose the contours of their buttocks, and the shape of their private parts and thighs to men who are not their own husbands.

It is clear in the Bible that our Creator-GOD prohibits such demon-inspired dressing habits for His female children as stated in Deuteronomy 22:5, Genesis 35:1-5, 1 Corinthians 11:1-16, 1 Timothy 2:9- 10, and 1 Peter 3:3-5. GOD’S laws and the instructions of our Lord JESUS CHRIST are to be obeyed and not to be debated upon, contested or rationalized.