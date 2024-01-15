The Christmas Eve carnage in Plateau State as a failure of governance

The recent spate of killings in Plateau State and especially the Christmas Eve bloodshed that left several people dead points not only as ugly evidence to the fragility of peace in the once peaceful state and by extension the country as a whole but, more critically, as a clear indictment of governance failures at all levels. Plateau State has tragically become a recurring scene of bloodshed and despair. The loss of lives, displacement of communities, and the deepening ethnic and religious fault lines underscore a systemic breakdown in the very fabric of governance. Media reports had it that the attack on about 28 communities in Mangu, Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local council areas of the state left over 185 innocent people killed in their sleep by heartless invaders while about 221 houses were burnt down and more than 10,000 persons currently displaced.

The mayhem unleashed on the affected peaceful rural communities is the worst according to reports since 2018. It is even more regrettable that the attack according to reliable community sources was said to have been carried out even when notice of the impending disaster was announced through a letter dated November, 15 and sent to the communities by the perpetrators of the dastardly act. The question that readily comes to mind is: what did governments at various cadres do to protect the lives and properties of the vulnerable communities? Could these barbaric acts not have been stopped if leadership at all levels were responsible and proactive. According to His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad III, “Why can’t we be proactive and stop such attacks before they happen?” The Sultan as a retired Colonel in the Nigerian Army is well positioned to ask such a question knowing the place of intelligence in crime prevention. The ongoing tragedy on Plateau state is not just a consequence of isolated incidents but a manifestation of the collective failure of leadership, accountability and the responsibility to protect citizens, ultimately pointing to the urgent need for a radical reassessment of governance structures and security architecture. The history of killings and bloodbath in Plateau State is deeply rooted in a complex interplay of ethnic, religious, and socioeconomic factors. The state, situated in the North Central region of Nigeria, has experienced cycles of violence that have claimed numerous lives and led to the displacement of communities. The conflicts are often characterised by clashes between various ethnic and religious groups, primarily the Berom, Fulani, and Hausa, as well as Christian and Muslim communities.

Once celebrated for its ability to harmonise the coexistence of diverse ethnic and religious communities, the recent outbreaks of violence in Plateau State reveal a failure in the basic duty of the government to ensure peace and security. The escalation of conflicts and the inability to prevent recurrent clashes indicate a lack of effective peace-building strategies and crisis management. Causes of escalating violence in Plateau State are diverse and difficult to narrow down to a particular factor. Plateau State is a diverse region with a mix of Christians and Muslims, as well as various ethnic groups. The intersection of religious and ethnic identities has played a significant role in the conflicts, with tensions often escalating along these fault lines. Places of worship, homes, and entire communities have been targeted based on religious and ethnic affiliations. One other major reason for violence in Plateau State is related to disputes over land and resources. Competing claims for fertile land, grazing areas for cattle, and access to water sources have fuelled long standing conflicts between indigenous farming communities and nomadic pastoralists.