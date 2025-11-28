The Choice Before Abia North Constituents In 2027

2027 is far, though not too far. Many politicians and stakeholders have started making subterranean moves on certain elective positions to contest or sponsor their preferred Candidates.

It is more pronounced in elective positions into the parliament, in areas, where `it is our turn’ is played up, especially if the present occupant is a national and global figure.

The logic is that since governors and presidents have only two terms of eight years, that should apply to the parliament, though the constitution did not limit the tenure of members of parliament. Globally, the tenure of parliamentarians is not limited. ‘

The reason is obvious. Parliament is the engine room and bedrock of constitutional democracy. In modern history, that power of parliament was demonstrated by French parliamentarians in the famous Tennis Court Oath of June 20, 1789.

It occurred after King Louis XVI locked them out of their usual meeting hall, forcing them to move to a nearby in- door tennis court. This act of defiance was a pivotal moment in the French Revolution, demonstrating a decisive break with the monarchy and establishing the principle of popular sovereignty.

The oath was a powerful symbol of the Third Estate, it marked a turning point by challenging the king’s absolute authority and asserting that political power resided with the people and their representatives, not the king.

That power of parliament, is not in any way whittled down, by the thinking in Nigeria, that parliaments in the country from the state to federal levels, are not effectively acting as checks to execute excesses.

In most constituencies, there are arguments, that those who have been in the parliament for two tenures should not return, in order to give other components a chance.

Abia North Senatorial zone, is one of the area, where some politicians from the area are jostling to replace Orji Uzor Kalu, the incumbent senator representing the area.

Though the former governor has not openly declared interest, many of his admirers, have emphasized that the Senate Committee Chairman on South East Development Commission, is an enduring exportable commodity.

They said that though Kalu, first elected into the Senate in 2019, will be completing his second tenure in 2027, the cap fits him to continue.

They said it is not a crime to go for third term, but stressed that it has happened be- fore in Abia North Senatorial zone. Comrade Uche Chukwumerije, from Isuochi in Abia North, represented the area in the Senate from 2003 to 2015.

They said that like Chukwumerije, Kalu has demonstrated ability and competence. The Coalition of South East Youth Lead- ers (COSEYL), reiterated Kalu’s competence, as they endorsed him for a third tenure.

COSEYL President-General, Goodluck Ibem, and Publicity Secretary, Okey Nwao- rumade, in a statement acknowledged the remarkable progress and development that Senator Kalu’s representation has brought to communities in Abia Norht. COSEYL described Kalu’s tenure as having recorded transformative achievements that have significantly improved the lives of constituents across the zone.

“Through unwavering dedication and commitment to service, he has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to address the needs and aspirations of the people, fostering an environment conducive to growth and development. “We are compelled to respond to the re- cent communiqué issued by a group that identifies itself as `Ohafia Stakeholders’.

“It is essential to clarify that this group does not speak for the collective voice of the people of Ohafia, who have overwhelmingly expressed their support for Senator Kalu’s continued leadership.

“Their self-serving interests do not reflect the sentiments of our communities, and we urge the public to disregard their misguided statements. “COSEYL firmly condemns any form of divisive politics that seeks to undermine the progress we’ve achieved under Senator Kalu’s guidance.

“With a portfolio of accomplishments that surpass expectations, Senator Kalu stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to effective leadership.

“We believe that his experience and vision make him the best choice for the people of Abia North in 2027,” the group said. On his own part, a former Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in Ebonyi, Chief Abia Onyike, said Igbo people still need the likes of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC-Abia North) in the Senate chambers.

Onyike, who was also a former Deputy National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ), said that Kalu, is a frontline politician with vast legislative experience and competence. Onyike, who lauded Kalu’s achievements in the Senate, noted that he was the kind of politician whom the Igbo people needed for a balancing act in Nigerian politics.

He said, “Orji Uzor Kalu does not go for populist rhetorics or empty sloganeering. He is very close to President Bola Tinubu. “He was able to push through the legislation on the South-East Development Commission (SEDC), for which N500 bil- lion was budgeted for infrastructural interventions.

“Kalu also played an important role in the attraction of the new Federal University to be sited at Item, in Abia; these are landmark achievements”. Onyike also added that Kalu has made critical investments in the mass media.

He added, “He is one of the few Igbos with a strong presence in the newspaper industry in Nigeria, employing many jour- nalists.

“He is the publisher of Daily Sun and New Telegraph newspapers. This is an area most other Igbo businessmen tend to shy away from. “And we cannot get anywhere in na- tional politics without serious media in- vestments.

“Kalu has demonstrated competence in the Senate and service delivery and should be given a chance to continue his good works come 2027”. Similarly, an Abakaliki city father, Chief Bekee Orji, who hails from Isuochi, in Umunneocha Local Government Area of Abia, also stressed the need for Kalu to be re-elected in 2027.

He said that Orji Uzor Kalu is a man of influence, which he said was necessary for effective representation and service delivery. He said that Kalu is the type of politician-businessman Igbo people needed, stressing that thousands of Nigeria youths are employed in companies owned by the senator and also commended Kalu for his investments in the media.

A cleric, Bishop Silas Eke said many people want Kalu back to the Senate because of his exceptional performance as the law- maker representing Abia North.

Bishop Eke noted that Kalu’s achieve- ments have positively impacted all three senatorial districts in Abia State. He stated: “If you visit Abia South Sen- atorial District, you will see the projects he attracted to Ariaria in Aba and its environs.

“In Abia Central, you’ll find his projects in Isialangwa and the hostels he built in Umuahia. “In the North Senatorial District, which he represents, his projects are evident across Arochukwu, Ohafia, Bende, Isik- wuato, and Umunneochi.

“Therefore, it is the collective wish of the entire state for him to return to the Senate in 2027. We are all appealing to him to run again and continue the good works he is doing across Abia. “As a pastor who has been here for over 30 years, I can boldly say that until Kalu emerged in 2019, we never knew lawmakers could also construct roads, schools, health centres, and much more.

“He is currently renovating and con- structing over 100 schools across Abia North Senatorial District, an unprecedented feat in the state’s history.

“Additionally, he has constructed over 70 rural roads, installed solar-powered street- lights in over 150 communities, distributed educational materials, and sponsored students on scholarships to South America. “His numerous human development programmes are simply remarkable.”

Bishop Eke also praised Kalu’s legacy as the former Executive Governor of Abia State, where he introduced free education for all. He emphasised that the widespread support for Kalu’s re-election bid cuts across traditional rulers, town union leaders, university lecturers, medical professionals, teachers, lawyers, women, and youth leaders.

“You cannot have someone like Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and not beg him to run again in 2027. Abia State is blessed to have him. “We are proud of him because he is a huge asset, and we are confident he will heed our call by joining the race in 2027 as the consensus candidate for Abia North Senatorial District,” Bishop added.

Others that commented on Kalu returning to the Senate, noted that though the Sen- ate is prestigious, emphasized that Kalu’s return is not transactional driven.

They pointed out that the former Abia governor was among those that suggested that lawmakers should sit on part time in order to save costs.

They quoted Kalu as saying inter alia: “But I want Nigerians and my colleagues to do a quick constitutional amendment so we can go and be a part time sitting Senate and part-time sitting House of Representatives, and the other 36 state houses of assembly in Nigeria.

“That will bring trust, save costs and bring relief to Nigerian people,” Kalu stressed. It is legitimate to go for a third term and there is already precedence in Abia North. The needful should be done in order to maintain the visibility of the senatorial zone in national equation.