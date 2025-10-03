The Challenge Of Illegal Universities In Nigeria

With the piece of disturbing news item revealed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) that an alarming number of 58 unaccredited institutions are currently running illegal programmes, in addition to eight others under investigation, there is cause for serious concern.

And it has become imperative to conduct an in-depth investigation into how they came into being, the masterminds behind their establishment and operations.

Though the Commission has alerted security agencies, to carry out investigation into the activities of unaccredited institutions, and probe eight more universities over illegal programmes, the very fact that they exist and have over the years been dishing out fraudulent certificates speak, of the high level of impunity across the wide spectrum of our national institutions. From the economic landscape, healthcare, transportation sectors right to the political space, crass impunity stares us all in the face.

Troubling too is the naitivity and gullibility of the parents and students who fall easily into the well-woven web of grand deceit of the perpetrators of the illegal universities.

So far, the NUC has released a comprehensive list of 58 illegal universities operating across the country. It has, therefore warned parents and students to steer clear of such institutions, or risk obtaining worthless certificates.

In a public notice, the Commission described the listed institutions as “degree mills” with no legal approval to run academic programmes in the country. “For the avoidance of doubt, anybody who patronises or obtains any certificate from any of these illegal institutions does so at his or her own risk,” the NUC declared.

It also revealed that eight more universities are currently under investigation for allegedly running unauthorised degree programmes. The NUC has therefore, emphasised that only duly accredited universities are authorised to award degrees in Nigeria, urging prospective students to always verify the status of institutions before seeking admission.

Nonetheless, the scandalous situation of unauthorised universities operating in the country and dishing out fraudulent certificates should be a wake-up call on the NUC to carry out its statutory functions within the ambit of strict legal and moral mandate.

For such illegal institutions to be defrauding unsuspecting students and their parents is unacceptable. That perhaps, explains why education stakeholders have renewed their call for stronger monitoring, enforcement, and public awareness.

The aim of course, is to protect the nation’s higher education system from the soiled hands of academic fraudsters. In the light of this criminality, the legal luminary and Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has raised the alarm over the increasing proliferation of illegal universities in Nigeria, calling for urgent regulatory reforms.

He ventilated his opinion in April while speaking at the High Impact Research and Journal Advancement Workshop held at the Alfa Belgore Hall of the university. Furthermore, he criticised the NUC for lax oversight in university approvals, noting that many newly approved institutions lack even the most basic infrastructure, including adequate plots of land, the requisite buildings including classrooms.

He therefore, called on the NUC to conduct critical appraisal of the needed infrastructure before giving them approval, as he questioned the recent approval for the coming on stream of over 50 universities by the NUC.

We are of the firm opinion that the oversight functions of the National Assembly should include an objective insight into the performance of the NUC while security operatives should investigate how, when, where and what truly transpired with the running roughshod of unauthorised universities.

All those culpable over defrauding students and giving them fake certificates should be fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law. That would serve as a note of warning to their accomplices and serve as deterrence against similar operations being conceptualised in the future.

Furthermore, there is an increasing need for sustained public enlightenment to be carried out by the Parents Teachers Association of various institutions, Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs), and the mass media to students and their parents on what it takes to assess the legality of the institutions, as well as the course of study they want to apply for. Circumspection is the key word for application.

The focus should shift from the penchant to get a university degree by foul means to that of integrity. If ab initio the endgame is to be called a graduate rather than doing so legally, what manner of graduates are such institutions breeding for the nation?

Answers to these questions should serve as food for thought for all those involved in the oddity of bringing about unauthorised universities. Stopping the establishment of fraudulent institutions that are capable of branding Nigeria as a nation grossly lacking high educational and moral standards will be better than the cure.