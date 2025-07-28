The Case For Electoral Offences Commission

It takes extraordinary courage, conviction, or ideological grounding for beneficiaries of a particular process to agree that it is not in the national interest and should therefore be abolished or discarded.

Those who derive deserved or undeserved benefits will not relinquish their privileges or rights without resistance. The same principle applies to the electoral process.

Consider these scenarios: Some candidates and political parties will expend time, energy, and resources campaigning from one community to another, and at the end of the day, another candidate and his political party will emerge on election day, when everyone has voted, snatch the ballot boxes and result sheets, and alter the results and the people’s mandate.

In another setting, some candidates with popular programmes and policies will exhaust themselves campaigning, only for another candidate and party who are well-resourced to exploit the people’s vulnerabilities and buy off their votes.

Yet in another instance, some candidates and their parties will strenuously campaign and promote their policies and programmes to the public, and some other parties or candidates will hire political thugs to unleash violence on election day.

In such circumstances, some voters may not even gain access to the polling units and therefore cannot vote on election day. Those who benefit from the above scenarios will resist any attempts to reform the electoral process.

Unfortunately, some who are at a disadvantage may choose to establish alternative machinery of violence and election rigging, to match their opponents.

Other victims of such an unfair situation may conclude that it is not profitable to abide by the rules, resulting in a contest of who can unleash more violence upon the people or who can excel in compromising the electoral process.

Implementing measures to curb electoral violence and malfeasance will not be simple. It may be popular with the voters, but certainly not with the purveyors of violence and electoral malfeasance.

Such is the fate of the Electoral Offences Commission and Tribunal proposed by the Electoral Reform Commission in 2007 and endorsed by most of the Commissions and Panels established to suggest ways of reforming the electoral process.

The evidence is clear; almost every Panel, Commission of Inquiry, or Commission set up to propose reforms have recommended the establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission.

Only the National Conference (2014) and the Constitution and Electoral Reform Committee (2017) proposed a hybrid solution by suggesting the formation of a Political Parties Regulation and Electoral Offences Commission.

All the other Panels and Commissions advocated for an Electoral Offences Commission or an Electoral Offences Commission and Tribunal. The Commissions, Panels, and Committees agreed that Nigeria must break the cycle of impunity associated with electoral offences.

The pollution of the electoral environment undermines the integrity of our democracy. We cannot honestly claim that democracy is the government of the people, by the people, and for the people when citizens are not afforded the freedom to exercise their franchise.

It is the exercise of sovereignty embedded in the democratic choice that gives democracy meaning and instils it in the hearts of the people.

Electoral integrity implies that individuals who have reached voting age must be allowed to register, provided they do not face any legal impediments.

It means that only the names and particulars of eligible individuals should appear on the voters’ roll, which must command the respect of all critical stakehold –

ers in the electoral process. Furthermore, it presupposes that on election day, citizens can step out and cast their votes for their preferred parties and candidates.

This freedom of choice comes with the essential caveat that it must not be tainted by bribery or other coercive instruments.

However, the absence of freedom of choice and the use of subterfuge in the electoral process have been recurring challenges.

Part VII of the Electoral Act, 2022, lists a myriad of electoral offences, including those relating to registration, nomination, disorderly behaviour at political meetings, improper use of voter cards, misuse of government vehicles, impersonation and voting when not qualified, dereliction of duty, bribery and conspiracy, the requirement of secrecy in voting, wrongful voting and false statements, voting by an unregistered person, disorderly conduct at elections, offences on election day, undue influence, threatening, and offences relating to recall.

The huge challenge is that these offences are prosecuted by legal officers within the Commission or private legal practitioners engaged by the Commission.

By section 144 of the Electoral Act 2022, Election Tribunal Judges can make recommendations to the Commission concerning the prosecution of any person for an offence disclosed in any election petition.

By section 145 of the Act, an offence committed under the Act shall be triable in a Magistrate Court or a High Court of a State where the offence is committed, or the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Where do we go from here? The Independent National Electoral Commission has consistently appealed to the National Assembly to create an independent Electoral Offences Commission.

The Commission has stated that it does not have the time, capacity and resources to prosecute electoral offenders and the responsibility should be given to a separate body.

The Commission has also asserted that some of the electoral offenders are its staff, so it would be incongruous for the Commission to be prosecuting itself.

In its analysis of the problems besetting the electoral system and the persistence of impunity, the Constitution and Electoral Reform Committee (2017) posited that failure by relevant agencies to investigate and prosecute offences relating to elections has become a major obstacle to the successful conduct of elections.

The Committee quoted the Panel set up by the Federal Government to investigate the 2011 post-election violence (the Lemu Panel, named after Dr Sheikh Ahmed Lemu who headed the panel) as asserting that the “failure of government to implement the recommendations of previous panels/committees/ commissions over the years… has gradually promoted and encouraged the culture of impunity and consequent distrust of government, leaving the impression of the existence of sacred cows in the society as well as the absence of the requisite political will on the part of successive governments”.

Based on the persistence of impunity in the electoral process, the Electoral Reform Committee (2007- 2008) proposed the establishment of an autonomous and constitutionally recognised Electoral Offences Commission through a bill of the National Assembly.

The Commission will be engaged in the enforcement and administration of the provisions of the Act establishing the Commission; investigation of all electoral frauds and related offences; coordination, enforcement and prosecution of all electoral offences; enforcement of the provision of the Electoral Act 2006(now Electoral Act, 2022), the constitutions of registered political parties and any other Acts or enactments; adoption of measures to identify, trace and prosecute political thuggery, electoral fraud, political terrorism and other electoral offences; adoption of measures to prevent and eradicate the commission of electoral malpractices; adoption of measures which include but are not limited to coordination, prevention and regulatory actions; introduction and maintenance of investigative and control techniques towards the prevention of electoral malpractices and fraudulent election; the facilitation of rapid exchange of scientific and technical information among other democracies on the conduct of joint operation and training geared towards the eradication of electoral malpractices and fraudulent election; the examination and investigation of all reported cases of electoral offences with the view to identifying electoral officers and staff of the electoral commission, individuals, corporate bodies or groups involved in the commission of electoral offences; and collaboration with election observing authorities within and outside Nigeria.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), civil society groups and organisations, the media, and all critical stakeholders in the electoral process must, both jointly and individually, advocate for the establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission.

The cycle of electoral violence and impunity must be broken collectively and courageously. Those who benefit from electoral violence and malfeasance will resist being restrained.

Conversely, all honest citizens have the responsibility to restrain them and restore integrity to the electoral process.