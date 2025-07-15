The Career Runway (I)

It is half year already. Time flies, we all say. Yes, it does, but you pilot the flight. As a professional, time will continue to move on and it is within your capacity to determine the navigation and altitude of your career flight at any given point.

Flights all start from the runway. Runways are designed to build momentum and stability for significant change and adjustment in state and position. Career runways provide buffers for transition, exploration, and growth within the overall career journey.

Runways provide the environment for smooth takeoff and landing, and it is of importance in every flight to ensure proper planning and risk management, professional competency, and astute decision making. Runways are funways! It provides you with a clear line of sight to the beauty of the horizon that lies ahead. Runways create sight for adventure, opportunities, and the wide blue skies of possibilities.

However, runways can also be turbulent, when the external conditions are not favourable. The vagaries and continuous interplay of various factors outside of your control may create momentary discomforts.

But as you train your mind and sharpen your skills continually, understanding how you put to best use your flight navigation instruments, you master the navigation of any runway strip ensuring the safety of your career vessel at any given time.

With the runway behind, as you climb the skies after every successful takeoff, your duty as captain in control is to ensure you stay on course to your desired destination, within the estimated time of departure and arrival. Your mastery of the skyline, not the absence of clouds and other weather conditions will determine how enjoyable and smooth your flight goes. It is all in your control.

The vagaries of the runway and weather do not diminish the capacity of the aircraft to fly

I will be sharing a few nuggets and thoughts on what to keep in mind along our career runways. Not all flight experiences are the same. In the same way, some career runways can be turbulent. However, after most turbulence, calm returns and the discomfort fades into memory.

Therefore, you must not perpetuate your negative or unpleasant experience as you navigate the career paths. Come out of such initial or momentary painful or discomforting experiences and move on. I have seen a lot of professionals continue to live in the pain of past career decisions and experiences that were not palatable at that time.

Take a lesson from that experience and get better for the next flight. The vagaries of the runway and weather do not diminish the capacity of the aircraft to fly. The capacity is inside, not outside.

In the same manner, you should never allow any external element, individuals, or conditions to stop you from getting on the runway. Never let anyone determine your career boundaries and capabilities.

Your skills, capabilities, and experiences are solutions to the marketplace. You are unique with distinct solutions inside. You must always leverage and squeeze that innate capability to create unique solutions for the community.

You must always think positively, looking forward into the beautiful funways and the endless blue skies that open up ahead. Take it and enjoy it. If it is your first flight, don’t be timid. There is always a first time! Be ready, stay focused, and follow the guidelines, and the runway experience will be worthwhile.

Every career category king you see and emulate today, all started with a first, then next, and next runway drive. Go for it. Should there be obstacles or sudden obstructions on the runway of your career, be brave enough to halt, call off, discontinue, and start again. This is allowable and a good practice.

Oladapo Akinloye contributes this piece from FasTrack Academy. We are a one-stop knowledge management and skills development Centre.

We help individuals and organizations build the required capabilities to position them for the needs of an ever-changing business world and to optimize their career goals and productivity.