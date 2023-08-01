The C.R.E.A.M Platform Created To Give Back – Dbanj

The Creative, Reality, Entertainment, Arts and Music (C.R.E.A.M) platform, a revolutionary initiative poised to transform the creative industry, at the event with Platform Capital on Friday, 28th July 2023 spoke about its strategic collaborations with Parallex Bank, MTN, and other esteemed industry stakeholders who have a shared vision of empowering individuals with creative talents.

With the convergence of industry giants like MTN and Parallex Bank, alongside other key players, the CREAM Platform aspires to set new standards and elevate the future of creative talent in Africa.

The CEO of C.R.E.A.M, Dapo ‘Dbanj’ Oyebanjo, expressed his enthusiasm about collaborating with other initiatives, “The C.R.E.A.M Platform was created to give back.

“We partnered with MTN and Parallex to reach more people because we realized that some of the people we want to reach still use feature phones and not smartphones; so we partnered with them to give our target audience access to Best of The Streets from their mobile phones and from their streets.”

Parallex Bank’s MD/CEO, Dr Olufemi Bakre, also expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Despite our newness and freshness, our collaboration with CREAM has been profitable. Our bank rides on the pillar of partnership and is particular about success stories.

“When we signed the deal with CREAM, we created a unit in Parallex bank to ensure that the unit is well-armed by experienced hires who understand the industry so that when people want to take their career from one end to the other, they know the bank to go to.”

C.R.E.A.M Platform operates as a nexus for cultural and creative enterprises, fostering the growth and exposure of creative talents in emerging markets. Benefiting from a robust network of industry experts and a proven history of accomplishments, the platform has effectively propelled aspiring talents into the realm of superstars.