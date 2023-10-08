The Business of Free Gaming

There’s no such thing as a free lunch. Any offers for an afternoon meal at no cost usually come with some strings attached, at least that’s what this popular adage is trying to warn us. And there are plenty of examples of this being true. Such as the long list of instances of free computer applications that have come bundled with spyware and similar tools to collect data about you or the many ‘free seminars’ that have gone from educating you about a subject to pushing you to purchase some pricy products.

But, on the other hand, there are plenty of examples where you do get things for free with no such strings or an expectation of quid-pro-quo. One of these are public libraries. Of course, they’re paid for by taxes, but they are universally open, regardless of your status or means, there is no expectation for you to pay to be there, and you’re often free to borrow books and take them home for a few days or weeks to read there.

Somewhere in the middle are services like Receipt Hog that provide rewards in exchange for you voluntarily sharing your shopping receipts to help the company conduct consumer spending research.

Free Video Games

If you’ve been playing video games for the last few years, you will have noticed a big shift among developers and publishers of all sizes as they’ve transitioned from selling all of their content to offering many of their biggest titles for free.

You may, therefore, be wondering where these free games fit on this spectrum of free stuff. Do they come completely free of any strings or are they entangled like they’ve been caught in a spider’s web of stipulations and caveats?

The Different Types of Free Games

This approach to distribution isn’t homogenous. So let’s first understand the different ways that games can be offered to players for free.

Promotions

Time and Feature Limited Demos

Entirely Free Games

Free-to-Play Games

Let’s examine each one a little closer.

Promotions

These are, perhaps, the easiest type of free games to understand as they work like the promotions and deals that you might find in supermarkets and clothing stores. The idea is that offers can entice new players to try out a new game or encourage them to keep playing by rewarding their loyalty.

There are two distinct flavours. Online casinos will often use promotions like this as part of their marketing to try and stand out in a crowded market and offer value to their players. For example, PokerStars Casino has several ways for its players to get free spins beyond the traditional sign up bonus offers, including as a reward for completing challenges or other short-term promotions.

On the other hand, publishers may use their promotions to give away entire games for free for a short period. For example, Rockstar Games has, on several occasions given away Grand Theft Auto V at no cost. Of course, players are then encouraged to join the GTA Online platform which will drive additional revenue, but there is no requirement.

Demos

These are video games that are offered in a restricted form to show off their quality, usually providing a limited set of features or a time restriction. They’re similar to promotions but they are often more restrictive in what you can do.

Demos were commonplace a few decades ago when players would purchase gaming magazines to get access to a demo CD packed with small portions of upcoming titles to try out before deciding to buy.

Doom is another example of this. It was distributed as shareware, meaning players could freely share the first level with their friends for free but would have to pay extra if they wanted access to the later levels.

The rationale here is that developers expect players to love the game and, therefore, will be willing to pay to get access to the rest but without this first-hand experience, they would be less likely to buy.

Completely Free Games

Some games are simply passion projects of their creators. They’re developed by individuals or small teams who toil for hours on them just for the love of the game. You may be offered an opportunity to make a donation but there is no requirement and most players will skip this.

Open-source games like OpenTTD are extreme examples of this as they are typically developed by much larger teams but their efforts will still remain voluntary.

Free-to-Play Games

Free-to-play games are a more recent invention. They are often created by large development studios and distributed through behemoth publishers like Epic Games and Valve.

While not always, they often provide AAA-quality titles for free. Players can simply download and install the game and begin playing. However, unlike a demo, they won’t be prevented from accessing later levels if they continue playing for long enough.

The catch is these games will contain microtransactions, placing certain features behind a paywall. Players criticise some of these titles as being ‘pay to win’, whereby only those who hand over cash get the tools, weapons, and character skills required to succeed. That said, the most popular free-to-play games, including Fortnite and CS:GO only charge you cosmetic upgrades and access to new challenges rather than core features.

Verdict

As you can see, each of these free games serves a different business purpose and have different strings attached. They’re not unreasonable or unethical strings and, in fact, millions of players enjoy these free games every single day, mostly without complaint.

With the exception of passion projects and open-course titles, these games are offered for free in some way to encourage you to try them out. The companies that give them away hope that you like them enough to want more and, therefore, pay them for that extra content.