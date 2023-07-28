The Business Hub Reaffirms Commitment To Small Businesses

Nigeria’s leading business solution provider, Sterling Bank’s, The Business Hub (TBH), has held the maiden edition of its, “Start to Scale Summit”, an event that was specially curated to provide small businesses with practical and actionable insights to help them scale their businesses, according to a press release.

The theme of the summit was, “From Startup to Scale-Up: Strategies for Explosive Business Growth.” According to the Head of SME Products at Sterling Bank, Mrs Bolanle Tyson, The Business Hub is passionate about SMEs because they provide about 96 percent of employment and contribute about 48 percent to the GDP.

She stated that it was disheartening to note that many small businesses do not survive the first five years, adding that TBH is working to change this.

Tyson explained that research showed that challenges encountered by SMEs in their early years are lack of infrastructure, access to finance, and lumping financial transactions with personal accounts, making it difficult for financial institutions to know their turnover, capability, and how much they need to scale up their operations.