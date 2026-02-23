The Burden Of Basic Education In Nigeria

Adequate attention must be paid to what primary school pupils across the nation are taught especially in what is generally referred to as Basic One which is the first step of their six-year programme. And all eyes are on private institutions.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa must as a matter of urgency make his mark in this area. On paper, primary education is free but because of infrastructural decay and poor funding by the government, many parents are forced to send their wards to private schools.

It is a monumental shame that in many states of the federation where governors hire private jets and use long convoys of expensive vehicles, pupils sit on the floor, some study under trees even during the rain. Politicians prefer to empower ballot snatchers while young brains are pathetically neglected. And this official neglect has made many private schools richer.

Unfortunately, it appears not much is done in the area of monitoring and regulation. This has created an atmosphere of concern to parents who are gradually becoming burdened with school work. It is difficult to understand why a pupil in Primary/ Basic 1 is burdened with 20 subjects in one term. Here is an example from a school in Ogun State.

The subjects include English, Mathematics, Social Studies/ Citizenship, Elementary Science, Literature, Diction and Physical/Health Education. Other subjects include Nigerian Language, Vocational Aptitude, Hand Writing, Creative Arts/Craft, Moral Instruction, Reading, Poetry, Music, Verbal Reasoning, Home Economics, Practical Agriculture, Quantitative Reasoning, French, Religious Knowledge (Christian Religion/ Muslim Religion) and Computer Education.

In the past, pupils in Primary 1 were allowed to express themselves through play groups. Their early years were not congested with subjects that could weigh down even an adult. This anomaly must be addressed by the Federal Government through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC). There is danger already with over 20 million children out of school, especially in the Northern part of the country, a thoroughly bad global record.

We are concerned that even the children going to school are not getting the best from the system. What happens in many private schools is not good for the future of the country. Pupils spend eight hours in school, from morning to evening. Throughout the afternoon, they are studying. At the end of normal classes, the pupils are engaged in lessons.

Children between five and seven years need more time and space to play than grappling with 20 subjects – some of which make little meaning

By the time they get home exhausted, home work is waiting for them. The problem here is that parents are forced to complete the work for which they pay teachers. Those who can afford it, hire lesson teachers to continue with their ward’s education at home. That is taxing already struggling parents the more. We must commend the Imo State Government for checking the excesses of these new generation private schools.

Henceforth, it is illegal to turn nursery and primary school graduation into university type convocation, with the corollary academic gown. Many parents have been forced to seek funds to meet up with multiple demands of new dresses and parties. In the past, the best athletes were groomed right from primary school.

Whether missionary or government owned, the institutions made provision for sports. What was known to the children as ‘free play’ was a time to exercise the body, outside the classroom. Schools had fields and other facilities. Presently, many schools in the country do not have space for sports. This has created a class of children who grow up channelling energy to gangs and cults. That emotion that could not be expressed in the open field during interhouse competitions finds an opening in violence.

Alausa and his team must drum into the ears of teachers that Basic Education is not about loads of subjects. Children between five and seven years need more time and space to play than grappling with 20 subjects – some of which make little meaning.

The Federal Ministry of Education should be worried that some schools do not offer history and the ones who are beginning to go back to the subject are being fed with junk written by someone who does not even understand the history of Nigeria and the different people that make up the federation. Perhaps, a task force to monitor Basic Education will stem this craze for subjects.

The products of these schools will grow up tomorrow, full of papers but unable to present works capable of affecting the society positively. We are just producing an all-work-noplay generation. The Chinese say, if you are planning for a lifetime, educate the people. Nigeria is not planning at all. While we blame religion and insurgency for the number of out of school children in the North, we must blame regulators for failing to do what it requires to change the narrative.