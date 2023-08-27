The Blood of Jesus (3)

It will take all eternity to uncover all the mysteries of the blood of Jesus, today we shall see as far as the Holy Spirit uncovers for us in the Word. The power in the blood, here is what God says: “God hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son (Jesus Christ): in whom (Jesus) we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins:”(Colossians 1:13-14). Redemption? Forgiveness?

Why do we need redemption/forgiveness? Here’s what God says: “Behold, all souls are mine; as the soul of the father, so also the soul of the son is mine: the soul that sinneth, it shall die. (Ezekiel 18:4)”. Did you see that? The soul that sins, it shall die. Death? Yes, death is far more than giving up the ghost here on the earth, death means being shut out of the life and goodness of God. Being removed from the center of God’s care, joy and loving kindness. You can’t afford to be separated from God, or can you? That is what death means.

“The soul that sinneth, it shall die” that is what God says. Now let me shock you, no man dead or alive can save his own soul from death, be- cause all men have sinned and come short of the glory of God and so all men must die. What then is our hope for life? Here is our hope and our deliverance: “Even the righteousness of God, which is by faith of Jesus Christ, unto all and upon all them that believe: for there is no difference: For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God; being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus: whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the re- mission of sins…(Romans 6:22-26)”.

Yes, through faith/belief in the Lord Jesus and His blood, we are redeemed from sin, Satan and death forever. We are forgiven, reconciled, cleansed, justified, empowered, you name it, anything good. The law and the justice requirements by God for atonement/appeasement for our sin is the ‘BLOOD’. Here’s it in the word of God: “For the life of the flesh is in the blood: and I have given it to you upon the altar to make an atonement for your souls: for it is the blood that maketh an atonement for the soul.

(Leviticus 17:11). Here’s it again, that Blood: “And he (Jesus Christ) took the cup, and gave thanks, and gave it to them, saying, Drink ye all of it; for this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins. (Matthew 26:28). That is a covenant of God, do you know how powerful that covenant is? Here’s what God says about covenant: Psalm 89:34, “My covenant will I not break, nor alter the things that have gone out of my mouth”.

Amen!!! Halle- lujah!!! Look at this one again from Revelation 5:9: “they sung a new song, saying, Thou art worthy to take the book, and to open the seals thereof: for thou were slain, and hast redeemed us to God by thy blood out of every kindred, and tongue, and people, and nation”. May you sing a new song from today in Jesus name.

A new song of victory over diseases, over failure, over sin, over death, victory over Satan through the blood of Jesus, and you shall reign on the earth, you shall not be a slave to darkness, sin and death in Jesus name, Amen! See this word also (from 1Cor. 15:54): “o death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, which giveth us victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” The devil is doomed forever. BLOOD OF JESUS!!!