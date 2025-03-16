‘The Bitter Feminist’ to debut at iRep International Film Festival 2025

Share

The Bitter Feminist, a bold new docudrama by HardFacts Studios, will have its first public viewing at the 2025 iRep International Documentary Film Festival, a platform renowned for showcasing socially relevant storytelling. The docuseries sheds light on feminism, oppression, and resistance in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.

Created by Daniel Chukwuemeka and Ijeoma Chinonyerem, the five-episode series unpacks the realities of gender inequality through raw storytelling and real-life testimonies. At its core is Ringret, a young woman from Northern Nigeria who survived rape and forced marriage, embodying the resilience of countless women fighting for their rights.

Directed by Priye Diri and produced by Isaac Newton Akah, The Bitter Feminist explores key themes, including misogyny, child marriage, restrictive gender roles, consent, and transactional sex. The series critically examines cultural and institutional barriers while celebrating the strength of women who refuse to be silenced.

“This film will always be special to me because it represents the intersection of my life’s work as both an artist and an advocate. In embracing this supposed ‘bitterness,’ we reveal its source—not in the women who speak, but in systems that have silenced us for generations. I am honored to share this story at the iREP Film Festival. The festival celebrates bold storytelling and challenges the narratives that shape our society,” Diri said.

Set to take place from March 27 to 30, 2025, the iRep Festival continues to serve as a vital platform for films that engage with Africa’s most pressing issues. This year’s edition explores “Freedom: Rights and Responsibility,” examining the balance

between personal liberties and collective duty. By premiering at iRep Festival, The Bitter Feminist aims to ignite critical conversations on gender justice in Africa. More than just a film screening, it is a call to action. As it makes its highly anticipated debut on March 29, 2025, marking its first-ever public viewing, the docudrama challenges audiences to confront uncomfortable truths and reimagine a more equitable future.

