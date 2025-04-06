‘The Bitter Feminist’: Evidence That Fight For Gender Equality Isn’t Over – Ijeoma Chinonyerem

Share

The Bitter Feminist, a bold new docudrama by HardFacts Studios, held its first-ever public screening at Freedom Park, Lagos.

Guests at the viewing attested to the eye-opening realities portrayed in the story.

The documentary explores key themes such as misogyny, child marriage, restrictive gender roles, consent, and transactional sex.

It critically examines cultural and institutional barriers while celebrating the strength of women who refuse to be silenced.

Speaking about the documentary and the reason behind the title, The Bitter Feminist, co-creator Ijeoma Chinonyerem explained that the definition of “feminist” remains unchanged.

“The meaning stays the same: a person who believes in the political, economic, social equality and empowerment of women.

“When we speak about women deserving the same treatment as men, or challenge some of these stereotypes, they say we are bitter and call us names,” she said.

“The title Bitter Feminist is us embracing the tag given to us. If they call you a bad name, you embrace it to show it no longer hurts. We’re okay being called bitter or angry as long as we can power through and get the work done.”

Chinonyerem, who is popularly known as a social advocate, described the documentary as a wake-up call for Nigerians to reassess their actions and find better, faster ways to support women.

Although the docudrama moved some guests to tears, Chinonyerem admitted the filmmaking process was both tedious and challenging, especially since it was her first foray into film.

“A lot of people distanced themselves from the project because of the title The Bitter Feminist. But I’m proud of what we created. It’s not just educational; it’s also a bit entertaining.”

Daniel Chukwuemeka, an academic researcher and filmmaker who brought his dual expertise to the docuseries, noted that feminism always stirs strong conversations and that’s exactly what he and his co-creator aimed for.

He emphasized the urgency of addressing gender inequality in Nigeria, pointing out that it’s deeply embedded across society from families and schools to government institutions.

“There are also the immaterial aspects of gender inequality that we unconsciously carry. As men, we often harbor these sentiments without realizing it because we’ve been indoctrinated to believe that this is the natural order.

“The docuseries aims to make people reflect and begin to see women as equal human beings.”

On what she wants viewers to take away, Chinonyerem stressed that the struggle for equality is ongoing.

“Just because women can now vote, go to school, and drive cars doesn’t mean we’ve arrived. I don’t want women to become complacent because they can now buy houses.

“This documentary is a wake-up call, we’ve achieved a lot, but the fight is far from over.”

Created by Daniel Chukwuemeka and Ijeoma Chinonyerem, the five-episode series uses raw storytelling and real-life testimonies to lay bare the realities of gender inequality.

At its core is Ringret, a young woman from Northern Nigeria who survived rape and forced marriage, embodying the resilience of countless women fighting for their rights.

According to the creators, Ringret’s story is the story of many women. Statistics show that one in three women has been raped or sexually abused.

The series doesn’t only explore the trauma of rape, but also delves into abuse within marriage an issue that remains deeply rooted in Nigerian society.

The documentary has been submitted to the iREP Film Festival, which celebrates bold storytelling and challenges narratives that shape African societies.

