The Bill On Early Voting

Abdulazziz Musa Yar’Adua, the Senator representing Katsina Central in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, recently introduced a bill to enable workers in essential services to vote early.

This bill targets citizens on crucial services, including election duty staff, security personnel, journalists, and election observers.

In his submission before the Senate, Senator Yar’Adua argued that Nigeria’s voter turnout has significantly declined over the past three election cycles, partly due to the exclusion of voters engaged in essential duties during elections.

He stated: “In any democratic process, equal opportunity must be afforded to all citizens to participate in elections, regardless of their gender, ethnicity, religion, occupation, or socioeconomic status.”

In the senator’s view, “over one million citizens who play critical roles in ensuring the smooth conduct of elections are disenfranchised.

Among these are INEC officials, including adhoc staff, security personnel, journalists, observers, and others who work on election day to uphold the integrity of the process.

This group of citizens is effectively denied their right to vote because they are deployed to polling units, often far from where they registered.”

Known for his calmness and calculation, Senator Musa Yar’Adua must have weighed the benefits and problems of early voting before introducing the bill.

There is a strong basis for his concern, as citizens on crucial duty cannot vote in Nigerian elections at the moment due to the demands of their assignments during the election and the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

Nigeria has 176,846 polling units, 8, 809 Registration Areas, and 774 Local Governments and Area Councils. Young Nigerians undergoing their compulsory National Youth Service are utilised as Presiding Officers, while Assistant Presiding Officers I, II, and III are mostly students from federal tertiary institutions in their penultimate year.

The Collation Officers are drawn from lecturers and professors of federal universities and posted outside the jurisdictions of their institutions.

In the same vein, election observers and journalists are accredited to be on duty on election days, often serving in places that make it impossible to cast their vote.

Other essential workers who face similar responsibilities that hinder their ability to vote during elections include medical personnel such as doctors and nurses, security personnel, and electricity workers.

Section 47(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 provides that a person intending to vote in an election shall present himself with his voter’s card to a Presiding Officer for accreditation at the polling unit in the constituency in which his name is registered.

To vote, the presiding officer shall use a smart card reader or any other technological device that may be prescribed by the Commission for the accreditation of voters to verify, confirm, or authenticate the particulars of the intending voter.

Many eligible voters are disenfranchised due to their roles in the elections and on election day. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) trained and deployed 1,131,814 polling unit officials during the 2023 general election.

The Commission also assigned Collation and Returning Officers to 8,809 Registration Areas, 774 Local Governments and Area Councils, 36 states of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This total includes more than 15,000 permanent staff members of the Commission. Political parties also allocate their personnel for election duties.

In the 2023 elections, these parties applied for accreditation to deploy their polling agents. Consequently, the parties contributed 1, 574, 301 polling unit

More importantly, where will the special votes be kept before election day – in police stations or at the Central Bank of Nigeria?

agents and 68, 057 Collation Agents. Domestic Election Observers sent out 71, 256 observers, while domestic media deployed 11,4711 journalists, of whom 415 were granted special access to the INEC National Situation Room.

Security agents, including the Police, Civil Defence, Navy, Air Force, Army, Customs, and Immigration, deployed over 500, 000 officers for election duty in 2023.

These figures illustrate that a significant number of citizens who are prospective voters do not vote on election day due to work exigencies.

Of course, Nigeria is not the only country in Africa where individuals who work on essential services during elections do not vote.

However, other African nations have developed methods for addressing this challenge, which have worked for them. For instance, on May 29, 2024, the people of South Africa cast their votes in their seventh multiracial democratic election.

South Africa has a registered voter population of 27.7 million. Out of this number, 16. 2 million South Africans voted in the election, resulting in a voter turnout of 58. 64%.

Before the election, the Electoral Commission of South Africa opened polls for the ‘Early Voting’ system on April 29, 2024.

The Commission noted that approximately 1. 6 million of the 27.7 million registered voters were allowed to vote on a designated date before the general elections.

The polling units were opened for early voting on May 27 and 28, 2024, and designated electoral officials also visited about 624,000 persons with mobility issues due to old age, physical infirmities, or pregnancy at home to allow them to exercise their franchise.

Early voting is enshrined in section 33 of the Electoral Act 73 of 1998 of South Africa. It provides special voting procedures for persons not physically available to vote on the election date.

The two determining factors of suitability and eligibility to participate in the special voting are that the applicant is registered as a voter and evidence that the person cannot vote on the general election day due to, directly or indirectly, participating in the conduct of the election, or as a result of physical infirmity or disability, or pregnancy.

The act also empowers the IEC to determine other categories of persons who should be given special voting privileges.

In Ghana, during its last general election, polls opened on December 2, 2024, at selected polling stations for special voting, ahead of the general election on December 7, 2024.

The special voting allowed security personnel, journalists, electoral commission officials, and civil society activists, who were to be engaged in their duties, away from polling stations during the main elections, to cast their ballots.

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana informed that about 131,478 individuals, representing 0.007 per cent of registered voters, were eligible to cast their ballots in the December 2, 2024, special votes, ahead of the official election day.

To institute early voting, the National Assembly must amend section 47 of the Electoral Act and other corresponding sections that domicile each individual in a particular constituency and polling unit, and design new provisions on early voting with clarity and candour.

The new provisions will allow the electoral management body to formulate regulations and guidelines on early voting for special groups.

For the integrity and sustainability of such a process, mischievous individuals must not hijack the process and smuggle in persons not eligible for early voting into the approved group.

One of the practical concerns and constraints to early voting revolves around section 26 of the Electoral Act 2024.

This provides that all staff, electoral officers, presiding officers, returning officers, and security officials taking part in the conduct of an election shall affirm or swear to an oath of loyalty and neutrality, indicating that they will not accept bribe or gratification from any person, and shall perform their functions and discharge their duties impartially and in the interest of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, without fear or favour.

The big question is, can card-carrying individuals on National Youth Service or students of federal tertiary institutions, who have voted for a particular political party, be neutral in the election they are conducting?

Will these individuals swear to the oath of neutrality before “early voting” or after early voting? When officers and men of the armed forces and other security agencies vote in a special centre, will it not be obvious which party they voted for and which is dominant in the area?

How can such persons still convince many that they will not harbour a modicum of bias in their election duties? More importantly, where will the special votes be kept before election day in police stations or at the Central Bank of Nigeria?

These practical and logistical questions must be settled before the introduction of early voting. Early voting for essential workers may increase voter participation and turnout.

It might enable hitherto excluded individuals to vote in Nigerian elections. However, Nigeria must not adopt early voting simply because it works for some countries.

Nigeria has a peculiar political and electoral history. Its terrain is different, too, and Nigeria’s political class is different.

Let us think through this process and first put in the necessary safeguards to protect the sanctity of early voting before its adoption.

