The Biggest Wellness Trends for 2024

From biohacking beach vacations in Hawai to sexual intimacy retreats in Spain, our approach to wellness travel is more intentional than ever Wellness used to be as one-dimensional as a spin class and a smoothie. Diet and exercise are of course still fundamental, but we’ve finally started to embrace a more holistic approach to achieving better health. This means focusing on long neglected areas like a solid sex life, socialising, rest and recovery, and emotional and mental wellbeing. Feeling good now trumps looking good and healthspan-the quality of our years-has become just as important as lifespan. Longevity, the concept of living a longer and healthier life, will be the biggest buzzword of 2024, with wellness clinics as well as sybaritic beach retreats offering the latest biohacks (cryotherapy, infrared light treatments, poolside vitamin IV drips) to optimise our performance.

Tantra gurus and sex therapists will be the new must-have in-house expert and artificial-intelligence empowered smart beds are fast becoming an expected amenity. Wellness tourism is expected to hit $1.3 trillion by 2025. Anticipating that the next generation will continue to fuel that growth, acclaimed adults-only retreats are finally opening up to children and teenagers and even offering multi-generational spa retreats. With health-conscious offerings infiltrating every type of travel-family vacations, couples getaways, fly-and-flop beach escapes-it’s easier than ever to be well on your next trip. Here are the wellness travel trends and destinations, re- sorts, and retreats that promise to boost your health in 2024.

Sexual Wellness

According to research from the World Health Organisation, boosting your sexual wellbeing is key to improving overall mental, physical, emotional, social, and spiritual health. Yet, for years, experts have touted the importance of honing a mind-body connection without mentioning the word sex. Forward-thinking wellness retreats are helping shatter the taboo with new programmes focused on exploring intimacy and desire. Tantra sessions are primed to be the new couples’ massages with properties like Hotel Wailea in Maui introducing tantra classes rooted in themes such as exploring sacred sensuality. Hotels like Shou Sugi Ban House in New York have started hosting sexual and emotional intimacy retreats led by tantric experts and clinical sexologists. At Miraval resort in Arizona, workshops on sex and desire and one-on-one sessions on embracing pleasure address topics like low libido and the female orgasm.

Biohacking Beach Vacations

Islands you once escaped to for sybaritic pleasures are now attracting a health-conscious crowd in search of more than vitamin D and salt air. Beach vacations now deliver the latest biohacks to boost longevity (or at least help you recalibrate after a full moon party). Guests at 1 Hotels Hanalei Bay in Kauai are welcomed with a vitamin B 12 shot rather than a traditional mai tai and an exclusive collection of Within Wellness rooms and suites are equipped with re- covery tools like infrared PEMF mats that stimulate cell regeneration.

Multi-Gen Wellness Getaways

Wellness has long been an individual pursuit with adults-only health retreats forcing parents to leave the children at home and focus on self-care. Now, wellness vacations are becoming a family affair. At the 2023 Global Wellness Summit, Krip Rojanastien, Chief Executive Officer of Chiva-Som International Health Resorts, noted it is “crucial that wellness knowledge and understanding be built into early education” and as knowledgeable professionals we are “well-placed to provide guidance on physical and mental health at all ages.” To that end, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som in Qatar has introduced family bonding retreats aimed at fostering healthy eating and exercise habits as well as intergenerational retreats for grand- parents and grandchildren that involve healthy cooking classes, family fitness activities, and intergen spa time.

Grief-Related Wellness

The last few years have been heavy, and many people have struggled to cope with the overwhelming weight of the world. Experiencing fleeting feelings of sorrow is normal, but when grief lingers it can have serious physical and emotional repercussions such as depression, anxiety, and chronic stress. Talk therapy sessions are no longer the only option to move past the loss of a loved one, the end of a relationship, or a traumatic event. New grief-focused retreats prescribe everything from surfing to chakra realignment. The grief recovery programme at New Life Portugal, a wellness centre in Serra da Estrela Natural Park, incorporates meditation and yoga and workshops on topics like transitions and wonder and awe. In the United Kingdom, the Grief Space taps into the healing powers of nature during its five-day Grief Alchemy retreat on the bucolic grounds of Erth Barton manor in Cornwall. Wave riding is the foundation of trauma resolution retreats hosted by surf therapy company, Resurface. Week-long trips in Sri Lanka and Morocco include daily surf lessons as well as mindfulness practices and group therapy sessions.

Blue Zones Retreats are the New Bootcamp

Netflix’s hit series Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones reignited our obsession with discovering the fountain of youth. This fascination with longevity will likely bring a boom in tourism to the five Blue Zones: Okinawa, Japan, Sardinia, Italy, the Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica, Icaria, Greece, and Loma Linda, California. Italian tour company Tourissimo has already designed a Blue Zone Diet, chefled cycling itinerary in Sardinia. This summer, Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo will host a six-day Blue Zones retreat that explores the secrets of regionsanctuary Kamalaya in Thailand has developed a Blue Zones group retreat rooted in plant-slanted meals inspired by these regions’ traditional diets, nat- ural movement, and other Blue Zones Power of nine lifestyle habits.

Sleep Is Still in the Spotlight

The quest for improved sleep hygiene has become such a top priority that resorts are designing dedicated suites and retreats to help insomniacs embrace better habits. And they’re enlisting the help of artificial intelligence-powered smart bed companies to ensure guests get a solid night’s rest. Select rooms at California’s Mission Pacific Hotel now have Eight Sleep smart beds which leverage AI to dy- namically cool and heat the body to keep guests snoozing and the Malibu Beach Inn’s new sleep suites feature Sleep Number smart beds and heated eye masks equipped with biometric sensors that calm the heart rate to induce a state of relaxation. Carillon Miami Wellness Resort re- cently partnered with high-tech mattress company Bryte to launch a fournight Sleep Well Retreat that includes a luxury apartment with a Bryte Balance Smart Bed, plus a Sleep Well Circuit of treatments such as quantum harmonic sound therapy table sessions and vibro-acoustic, electromagnetic, and infrared therapies. Innovative light and sound thera- pies are hallmarks of the latest sleep aids. The new six-plus hour Dream Like Relaxation treatment at the spa at The Logan Hotel in Philadelphia takes place in a room with specialized light- ing to mimic the night sky.

Menopause Retreats

By 2025, around 1.1 billion women globally will have experienced menopause. The wellness industry has taken note, catering to this audience with programmes designed to help women cope with symptoms like hot flashes and mood swings. 02 Beach Club and Spa in Barbados has an in-house menopause specialist and works with the nearby Bioconnect Medical Centre, one of the few clinics in the world specialising in perimenopause and menopause. Week-long menopause retreats at Preidlhof Wellness Resort in South Tyrol, Italy feature acupuncture and massage as well as holistic coaching sessions. Diet is the focus on perimenopause and menopause retreats at Marine North Berwick in Scotland. The hotel has partnered with nutrition expert Amanda Hamilton to offer detox-style meals focused on metabolic and gut health. When Longfellow Hotel opens in Portland, Maine in the spring of 2024, women’s health, partic- ularly menopause, will be a focus of its programming.

