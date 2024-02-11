The Benefits of Favour?

1 . Our salvation in Christ is as a result of God’s favour upon humanity through our Lord Jesus Christ. That is the foundational benefit of favour in our lives. “Ephesians 2:8-9 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of your- selves: [it is] the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.(KJV)” The favour of God brought us into the family of God whereby we are made par- takers of his divine nature and made to enjoy the benefits of salvation. “Hebrews 6:9 But, beloved, we are persuaded of better things of you, and things that accompany salvation, though we thus speak.(KJV)” We have the better things that accompany salvation through the favour of God that we have received at salvation. Every other blessing we receive after salvation is on the platform of the favour of God. Better things like a better house, car, furniture, marriage, job, etc.

2. Favour is the key to financial wealth. Abundance of wealth is never by labour but by favour. Israel labored for 430 years and had nothing to show for it but one night of favour made them leave Israel with abundance of riches and wealth. “Exodus 12:36 And the LORD gave the people favour in the sight of the Egyptians, so that they lent unto them [such things as they required]. And they spoiled the Egyptians. (KJV)” They spoiled the Egyptians and came out of Egypt with an abundance of financial resources. Many of those who have been blessed greatly financially will surely tell you of their testimony of God favouring and blessing them with financial resources that they could not have labored for.

3. Marriage is by the favour of God. “Proverbs 18:22 [Whoso] findeth a wife findeth a good [thing], and obtaineth favour of the LORD. (KJV)” Marriage is not by beauty, smartness or skill but favour is the key to marital settlement. You find the most beautiful women still struggling to find a husband and you wonder how some less beautiful women find great and handsome husbands. It is not by might, smartness, education but by the favour of the Lord. When favour is upon a woman you become attractive and you draw the right men your way for marriage. You need to ask God to favour you for marital settlement. Esther became the queen not because of beauty but because of the favour of God upon her.

Everything disqualified her to be the next queen, she was an orphan, a stranger in the land, novice to their culture or traditions but she had the favour of the lord and the king gave her the approval to be the next queen. “Esther 2:15-17 Now when the turn of Esther, the daughter of Abihail the uncle of Mordecai, who had taken her for his daughter, was come to go in unto the king, she required nothing but what Hegai the king’s chamberlain, the keep- er of the women, appointed. And Esther obtained favour in the sight of all them that looked upon her. So, Esther was taken unto king Ahasuerus into his house royal in the tenth month, which [is] the month Tebeth, in the seventh year of his reign.

And the king loved Esther above all the women, and she obtained grace and favour in his sight more than all the virgins; so that he set the royal crown upon her head, and made her queen instead of Vashti. (KJV) There was a divine displacement of Vashti for there to be a divine placement of Esther in the office of the queen. Favour brings the right people your way and connects you for marital settlement.

4. Favour brings in properties and possession “Psalm 44:1-3 We have heard with our ears, O God, our fathers have told us, [what] work thou didst in their days, in the times of old. [How] thou didst drive out the heathen with thy hand, and plantedst them; [how] thou didst afflict the people, and cast them out. For they got not the land in possession by their own sword, neither did their own arm save them: but thy right hand, and thine arm, and the light of thy countenance, because thou hadst a favour unto them. (KJV) Israel got the land not by their might and power but because the Lord favoured them.

Real Estate possession is by the favour of the Lord. You find highly paid workers yet to acquire their own property or houses. Favour is what makes it possible. The ability to acquire at unexpected prices comes through favour and sometimes they come as a gift from owners. I have driven several cars that came by favour. I have seen men and women claim the same favour upon their Bishop and come to testify that they were given cars and automobiles by the favour of God.