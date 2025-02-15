The Bench rebrands AHIF as Future Hospitality Summit Africa

Share

It is a new dawn for the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) as the organisers of the yearly event, The Bench, a global leader in hospitality investment events, has rebranded the event, naming it Future Hospitality Summit Africa (FHS Africa).

With this development, it has now brought the influential event under The Bench’s flagship Future Hospitality Summit, or ‘FHS’ brand, aligning it with FHS Saudi Arabia and the Dubai-based FHS World.

This evolution is a response to a growing appetite for hospitality investment spreading across the whole Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

For over a decade, AHIF has shaped Africa’s hospitality industry, bringing together global investors, government leaders, and hotel developers to facilitate high-value deals and meaningful discussions, ranging from investment opportunities to government policy and infrastructure developments.

The event has catalysed billions of dollars in investment, strengthened regional partnerships, and provided a dedicated space for investors to unlock opportunities in Africa’s rapidly expanding hospitality sector.

The continent has a record-breaking pipeline of hotel developments, with over 300,000 new ‘keys’ projected by 2030. Cities like Nairobi, Casablanca, Cape Town, and Addis Ababa are leading this transformation, with Nairobi’s Average Daily Rate (ADR) increasing by 164% and Casablanca’s ADR rising by 141% compared to 2019.

Africa’s post-pandemic recovery has outpaced global expectations, with demand exceeding 2019 levels for nine consecutive months. International arrivals are projected to grow by 6-7% annually, reinforcing Africa’s position as an attractive destination for hospitality and tourism investment. At AHIF 2024, over $365 million in deals were signed, further solidifying the event’s role as a catalyst for investment across the region.

Future Hospitality Submit Africa is slated to hold between June 17 and 19, 2025 in Cape Town, and will provide a highly curated environment where investors, developers, and industry leaders will engage in forward-looking discussions tailored to the region’s opportunities and challenges.

Key themes for 2025 will include: Financing Models: Structuring investments to drive sustainable growth in Africa’s evolving markets; Sustainable Investment & ESG: Making environmental and social governance a profitable venture rather than a cost; Cross-Border Collaboration: Exploring policies and infrastructure advancements that can boost intra-African trade and tourism;

Branded Residences & Mixed-Use Developments: Understanding the rise of alternative asset classes in hospitality; and Technology & Innovation: The role of AI, blockchain, and digital transformation in African hospitality.

Speaking on the rebranding, the Managing Director of The Bench, Matthew Weihs noted, “This transformation marks a pivotal moment for The Bench and the African hospitality sector. With Africa’s investment potential gaining global attention, FHS Africa will provide a focused, high-impact platform, while FHS World ensures that African markets are showcased on the biggest investment stage. The synergy between these events will accelerate deal-making, policy engagement, and long-term industry growth.

“With the launch of FHS Africa in 2025, The Bench is reaffirming its commitment to shaping Africa’s hospitality future through knowledge-sharing, investment facilitation, and strategic partnerships. As the industry continues to evolve, this rebranding ensures that stakeholders receive a more structured, globally integrated experience—designed to unlock Africa’s full potential as the next major frontier for hospitality investment.”

