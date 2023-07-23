The BBNaija All-Star House Is A Stunner! Check Out Photos

It’s that time of the year again! The Big Brother Naija reality show is back, and this time, it’s bigger and better than ever before.

As avid fans eagerly tune in to watch their favourite contestants relive their moments in the house, the spotlight shines on one of the most remarkable aspects of the show – the Big Brother House now officially called the ‘Biggieverse’.

It is no doubt that the moment the housemates step foot into the Biggieverse, they will be greeted by a sight that will leave them in awe.

The BBNaija organizers pulled out all the stops to create a lavish living space that oozes luxury and elegance. Every corner of the house is meticulously designed, keeping in mind the preferences and tastes of the diverse contestants.

The Biggieverse stands as an architectural marvel, featuring a contemporary design that effortlessly blends modernity and traditional Nigerian elements.

The spacious living room welcomes the contestants with plush sofas. The bedroom area is no less impressive. Decked with king-sized beds, luxurious linens, pastel blues and pinks and tasteful decor, it provides a comfortable retreat for housemates after a day filled with excitement and drama.

The garden area boasts lush greenery, creating a serene and calming atmosphere. A sparkling swimming pool serves as the perfect spot for housemates to party on Thursdays at the weekly grill and pool parties and blow off steam from a full week of activities.

No House is complete without a fantastic kitchen, and the Biggieverse delivers nothing but the best. The fully stocked kitchen comes with modern appliances and a variety of ingredients to cater to the culinary needs of the contestants. From traditional Nigerian delicacies to international cuisines, the kitchen is a hub for not only cooking but also bonding and sharing meals.

The Diary Room is a crucial element of the Big Brother Naija experience, and the All-Star’s diary room is nothing short of chic and sophisticated. It’s the space where the contestants can pour out their hearts, share their innermost thoughts, and seek solace during their toughest times.

The HOH will have their own bedroom, fitted with a grey kitchen, their own games room, gym and dining area. There is also a curious parrot fitted in a part of the room and raising a question – ‘what does this mean?’

Whether it’s the lavish interiors, the architectural brilliance, or the outdoor extravagance, the BBNaija house sets the stage for an unforgettable journey filled with emotions, challenges, friendships, and growth.

So, grab your popcorn and tune in this Sunday at 7 pm live on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 49 to watch your faves move right into the Biggieverse.

This season’s All-Star House is undoubtedly a stunner, leaving us all with memories to cherish for years to come!