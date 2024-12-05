The Banker Awards: Zenith Bank Emerges Bank Of The Year 2024

Share

Zenith Bank Plc has emerged as ‘Bank of the Year, Nigeria’ in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2024.

The award, which was announced by The Banker Magazine, Financial Times Group, United Kingdom, during the awards ceremony held in London on December 4, 2024, is in recognition of the bank’s strong management, sound business model and strategy, and approach to sustainability and ESG banking practices.

The Banker’s ‘Bank of the Year’ accolade is among the most coveted and widely regarded award in the banking industry.

Often contested by the world’s leading financial institutions, the winners span across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe.

Commenting on the award, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON, said:

“We are delighted and honored to have been recognised as the Bank of the Year, Nigeria in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2024.

This award is a testament to the unwavering trust and loyalty of our esteemed customers, the unparalleled leadership and guidance of the Board and Management as well as the hard work and dedication of our staff.

“It also reflects our bank’s steadfast commitment to delivering excellent services to our customers and contributing to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

We will continue to invest in innovative technologies, expand our range of products and services, and maintain our commitment to exceptional customer service in order to sustain our position as Nigeria’s Number One Bank.”

Share

Please follow and like us: