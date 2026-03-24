The Balvenie Launches ‘The Maker’s Dinner’ Series

The Balvenie has officially launched The Maker’s Dinner, a new experiential series debuting in Nigeria that brings together a curated group of makers across craft, culture, culinary arts, and creative industries for an evening built around the distillery’s rarest expressions.

The inaugural edition, held recently at an exclusive private venue in Lagos, marked not just the beginning of a new format but a reaffirmation of The Balvenie’s long-standing relationship with Nigeria’s creative community.

Hosted by Guest Maker and respected cultural patron, Osahon Okunbo, the night’s experience began with an immersion into Nigeria’s rich art scene displayed within the venue.

From the entrance to the elevator, and through to the dining space, the walls and corridors were lined with sculptures, paintings, and rare works that set the tone for the extraordinary.

The evening was anchored by a guided tasting of five expressions — the 12, 14, 16, 21, and 25-year-old single malts — led by Lotanna Okafor, The Balvenie’s Nigeria Brand Ambassador.

By presentation, guests were also introduced to the 50 and 60-year-old expressions: whiskies that exist at the outermost limit of what the distillery produces, and whose rarity makes their appearance at any gathering noteworthy.