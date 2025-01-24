The Atypical Aledimoponyin: Where Is Odi Isinkan?

Share

–A morphological analysis of the historical geography of Isinkan Land

On the second day of the New Year, a friend sent a line from one of Isinkan epithets to me. It read: ‘Ope Aledimoponyin, enu odi li’gbe l’Isinkan’. He wanted to know what it meant and where the ‘odi’ was located. Specifically, he wanted to know whether the odi represented the boundary of Isinkan town or entirely something else.

Some verses or stanzas of the panegyric epithets of the people of Isinkan revolve around key past events, special accoutrements of royalty and religious rituals, primordial deities, past traditional rulers, animals such as the leopard, lion, mandrills, egrets, vulture among others as well as plants such as the sacred palm trees known as Ope Aledimoponyin (a typical palm trees with aberrant bunches).

In Isinkan’s oral tradition, primordial Ifa took its final abode in the earth directly beneath one of these atypical palm trees that harboured the aberrant bunches at the crossroad. Of course, the last major incidents in the history of Isinkan that further accentuated the fame of Aledimoponyin was its role as the site of the final decisive victory of the Isinkans when they vanquished Okpele Erabor, the Ezomo (Commander), of the Bini campaign in 1818 after his capture at Ulafon by the Eshos.

At Udiroko (Elegboroko), upon sighting his guards who had come to rescue him, the Ezomo shot wide into the midst of his captors with a shotgun and killed a teenage boy, the armour bearer for Ogundana. Ezomo immediately attempted an escape and ran towards Aledimoponyin into the waiting arms of his guards who fired at the Eshos.

Ogundana and his men, however, encircled them with the left flank taking cover from fire behind a bulwark (ogulutu) remnant of an old perimeter fence while pinning Ezomo and his men against the aberrant palm tree.

The Esho Isinkan dispatched his guards in no time and had him recaptured before his execution at Udiroko. Over 200 years after that event, for many people of Isinkan ancestry, Aledimoponyin as a praise word is just one of many adulatory epithets crafted in the distant past and hold no sterling significance in the world of 2025.

Recent events have, however, confirmed that such a view could be in error. It was on the basis of such events that my friend sought his answers. Ope Aledimoponyin therefore remains a significant issue hence the need for the documentation of the oral account of the history of the people of Isinkan as it relates to the ‘odi’ cited within the epithet that invoked their sacred palm trees.

The word ‘odi’ in primitive Isinkan dialect could mean a wall or a fence (a perimeter fence), especially the type bounding a city, town, village, community, estate, set of similar houses, or some kind of exclusive area that included sacred groves and shrines.

For example, in ancient times, it would be said of a Babalawo “o p’esi si’be, o mo odi yi’ka” which meant he established an altar at the point and built a fence around the altar. If the ‘odi’ bounded a town (odi ulu) or a village, it would only be built around the populated area. It would usually exclude their farms or forests.

This type of ‘odi’ was, however, rare in the ancient Ekiti country or anywhere in Yoruba land. Towns and villages typically demarcated their lands with natural landmarks such as rivers, streams, hills, and peculiar trees or plantations. Boundaries of towns and villages were never delineated with fences. What and where was (is) ‘odi’ in Isinkan? The first son of Oba Ajimokunola of Isinkan was Oligbogi who was known as Elesobaye.

At a tender age, he exhibited tendencies he might become indolent from being waited upon in the palace. Fearing that he might therefore turn bad and go wayward, Prince Elesobaye was said to have been forcefully apprenticed by his father to a notable farmer for seven years, a notable hunter for seven years, and a notable trader from the West for seven years making a total of 21 years of apprenticeship.

To compel him to stay on track, his father was said to have tricked him with the gift of a bracelet or wristband that only he the Oba could unlock.

Some accounts claimed the bracelet was magical and would tighten or strain his wrist whenever he slacked, but relaxed as long as he cooperated and eventually unlocked itself upon the successful completion of the apprenticeship. Elesobaye protested all through the experience but had no choice but to cooperate.

What Prince Elesobaye considered a debasing ordeal later transformed him as he came to possess different skills and capabilities, and a network of friends beyond Isinkan and the nearby towns. The experience had succeeded in moulding him into a wise prince even though it was difficult to completely expunge his ostentatious lifestyle as a prince and heir apparent.

Upon his return to Isinkan, he had acquired so much fortune that the epithet of Olupona (Oluponalila) of his ancestors was regularly used to describe him even when he was yet to become the Iralepo. He and his friends became local oppressors sort of. They owned the largest farms at Iyange and Eyingbe.

They built the biggest and most regal houses as per the standard of wealth of that era. They were considered the first to own composite raffia brick houses in the whole of ancient Ekiti country. Prince Elesobaye and his friends established an exclusive area close to the king’s palace at Ita-Owa and erected a perimeter fence around the area with unfired mud bricks.

The people of Isinkan who were not used to such an ostentatious display, dubbed it Odi Eleho, i.e., the wall or fence around the abode of the rich. Only wealthy persons lived within their fenced quarter. Odi Eleho is now pronounced as Odi Olowo with the advent of modern Yoruba.

It was then a relatively extensive perimeter fence (odi) starting at a distance from but near opposite the shrine of Oroko (Oluroko) in Isinkan which is also called Udiroko.

The odi or odi olowo (a fenced quarter of the rich) was not far from Ita-Owa and stretched to the current site of the NICON Insurance House in Isinkan partially in front or encircling ancient land where the likes of present-day Ifelodun Street and houses in the western flank such as the house of Amukobodahunse and Ajebamidele C road are now located in Isinkan.

It was from this ‘odi’ that one of the four sacred palm trees of Isinkan got the concluding part of its descriptive locale. Indeed, several hundreds of years afterward, it was behind its ogulutu, the remnant of this wall or perimeter fence, that Isinkan forces under the command of Ogundana took cover from Ezomo guards’ fire in 1818!

