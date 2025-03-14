‘The Artifact’ Hits Cinemas Nationwide March 21

Share

‘The Artifact’, an action-packed adventure movie, is set to hit cinemas nationwide from the 21st of March 2025. This highly anticipated adventure-laden movie, directed by Tolu Awobiyi, a.k.a. LordTanner, promises to take audiences on a gripping and thrilling, jaw-dropping adventure across Nigeria.

‘The Artifact’ follows the story of four brave young chart-busting actors as they embark on a perilous expedition to unearth three precious stones and uncover the secrets of a mysterious artifact and probably other rare art treasures gracing foreign galleries.

Having to surmount cryptic clues, hidden dangers, shocking cloak-and-dagger criminals, this film will keep you on the edge of your seats. ‘The Artifact’ boasts an array of all-star cast, which includes Kunle Remi, Gabriel Afolayan, Bimbo Manuel, Sola Fosudo, Okey Uzoeshi and Wendy Lawal.

The film also introduces four new and young upcoming actors played by Adeoluwa Akintoba, Miracle Inyanda, Ovy Godwin and Sharon Rotimi as they all brave the cross-country rollercoaster ride around Nigeria in the production of this film.

According to the producers, the making of ‘The Artifact’ “took the team of 80 filmmakers and production crew led by LordTanner through seven states across Nigeria, filming several landscapes and scenes including three resplendent waterfalls.

Some of these kaleidoscopic scenes were shot on locations at Erin Ijesa in Osun State, Ngwo Waterfalls in Enugu, and Assop Falls in Plateau State.This film does not take the usual mystical African genre,but explores a different format, creating a first of its kind live action-adventure film in Nollywood that promises to give joy to everyone young and young at heart.”

In the words of the Director, Tolu LordTanner, “I wondered what an African Indiana Jones film series would look like. What would a story that sat in the world of African museums, ancient artifacts, stolen monuments and valuable art and gemstones feel like on screen? As a child I read the Famous Fives, the Secret Sevens and wanted to tell African stories to African kids with almost the same zeal.

Becoming a filmmaker now therefore offers the ultimate opportunity to explore this uncommon genre. “The Artifact” is then consequently a childhood dream come true.”

The film was first screened at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in November 2024 and it was met with such instant rave reaction and reviews from the audience who couldn’t seem to get enough of it.

LordTanner is quoted as saying “I have never heard an audience scream my name that loudly since I started making films” The Writer/Producer/Director says this is the first of a series of film titled ‘The Artifact series’, which is billed to travel around Africa in an order of planned sequels with East and Central African nations of Tanzania and Rwanda, most likely the next ports of call.

“The premiere is proudly supported by Fidelity Bank and Ritefoods and slated for the 15th of March 2025.Its official release in cinemas across Nigeria is slated for the 21st of March 2025.

Audiences are guaranteed an exciting action-adventure rollicking treat that will ensure that this will be a fan-favorite film to be treasured as a breath of fresh air in Nollywood for many years to come.”

